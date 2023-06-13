Michigan adopts financial literacy standards for high school students

Starting with this fall's eighth grade class, financial literacy is now part of Michigan's high school graduation requirements.

But a debate on how to deliver that instruction unfolded on Tuesday as the State Board of Education discussed approval of the standards for the new half-credit personal finance course.

The law, passed in 2022 with bipartisan support, was supported by a coalition of organizations representing educational, philanthropic, financial industry, business and social justice sectors.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Education recommended inserting standards for personal finance into an existing economics course — using the same language found in 2019 in the state's social studies standards — three years after the law passed.

That upset supporters of the law, including state board member Nikki Snyder, who wanted a robust course developed for teens that goes beyond the one-page proposal offered by MDE.

Snyder, R-Dexter, said Michigan's content expectations for personal finance are the least detailed among the nearly two dozens states currently requiring a personal finance course. Rhode Island has a 42-page course, while Wisconsin has a 47-page course.

Snyder called the proposed standards "woefully inadequate."

"Go back to the drawing board please," Snyder said. "These are not content expectations. They are social studies standards. Students need to make educated decisions on borrowing."

Snyder attempted to send the financial literacy requirement back to MDE to create more robust curriculum expectations by introducing a resolution at the start of the state board's meeting. Her resolution failed 6-2 along party lines on the Democratic-controlled board.

Among MDE's listed context expectations for the course are: earning income, buying goods and services, saving, using credit, financial investing, and protecting and insuring.

The board approved the new standards Tuesday afternoon with two changes: budgeting and paying taxes were added to the expectations, as well as a sub-section about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), student loans and student grants.

Board Secretary Judy Pritchett, D-Washington Township, said there is no question categories listed as expectations were broad — and that is OK.

"What will happen is teachers will look at these and begin to write their courses. They may decide this best works in a business math course," Pritchett said. "They are very broad which is helpful. MDE is providing professional development. It will become a stand-alone course."

MDE spokesman Martin Ackley said MDE's role is to develop the standards, also known as content expectations. Those standards serve as the basis for a half-credit course provided at the local district level, he said.

"Standards are the framework upon which local curriculum is built," Ackley said. "They represent the floor and not the ceiling when it comes to curriculum and course development. Curriculum, course development and structure, and credit determination and approval are determined at the local school district level."

Bob Kefgen, associate director for government relations at the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals, said the state education department has not offered any guidance on the new standards and the new graduation requirement.

MDE's website states guidance on new personal finance requirements for students starting eighth grade in the fall of 2023 will be published in August — the same month many Michigan schools begin the new school year.

"I know some districts have been looking ahead at how to handle this, but until the standards and subsequent guidance are officially released, it's tough to plan ahead with confidence," Kefgen said. "It's also worth noting that the new graduation requirement first applies to students entering eighth grade this coming fall, so there's potentially a lot of lead time depending on where a district is planning to cover the new requirement."

Kefgen said some educators are considering various approaches ranging from embedding the standards in one or more existing courses to a standalone course to having students complete self-paced personal finance learning outside the traditional course structure.

"Assuming MDE's guidance on this new requirement is in line with what they have traditionally told schools about meeting the state's graduation requirements, as long as a student learns the personal finance content standards, the choice about which delivery method best fits a particular community is left to the discretion of the local district," Kefgen said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com