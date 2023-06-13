2023 Rosa Parks scholars get head start on careers after graduation

After persevering by completing high school during a pandemic, Myrel Alexandria Clark has graduated from Detroit Country Day School and is looking to expand on a budding film career in college.

Clark is planning to attend New York University's Tisch School of the Arts to study film and television production, which means more national film opportunities. Clark made a short film last year titled "Envy" that was a one-day film assignment.

Clark said she is looking forward to advocating for social change through her films.

"I'm very passionate about making film that pays attention to social issues, mental health issues, issues within the Black community, and using that art form as my own personal voice," Clark said.

Clark will have the opportunity to study film in New York in part because of a scholarship from the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation, which this year is awarding 40 student scholarships.

"Today, it is so important to be supporting education, where students can analyze facts and be prepared to stand behind them in the general public discourse," said Jim Rosenfeld, president of the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation. "It is important to be critically thinking adults who can contribute to society."

The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1980 by The Detroit News and the Detroit public school system to award scholarships to high school seniors who share values with the civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and spent her final years in Detroit. The foundation this year was supported partly by money raised through events connected with The News' 150th anniversary. Scholarship money also supports college students who work at The News as interns.

The scholarship winners will be honored Wednesday during a luncheon at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit, where some of Rosa Parks' relatives are expected to attend to honor the scholarship recipients, Rosenfeld said.

Scholarship applicants had to submit essays describing how they share the ideals of Rosa Parks in their everyday life, and those were reviewed by judges on the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation committee. Scolarship recipients are chosen based on their academic achievements, financial needs and the adversities they've overcome, according to the foundation's mission statement.

For Clark, the Rosa Parks scholarship will assist her financially to attend her dream school.

"New York University is really expensive. It's one of the most expensive colleges in America, and it has one of the best film schools as well," she said. "This scholarship will go directly to pay my tuition and help me pay for my education to create better films and really hone in on my craft."

Najah Mason graduated from Davis Aerospace Technical High School after what she described as a "pretty hard" year because she knew she needed to prepare for college, something she is now looking forward to.

"I had to have the mindset of 'I have to work hard to get where I want to be.' I had to sit myself down and let myself know that 'things are going to get hard in school, but this is just the beginning, to a great outcome,'" Mason said.

Mason is planning to attend Oakland University to study psychology. She's looking to move on campus early and get comfortable with the college before classes start in the fall.

"I'm going to be in a totally different environment, so any opportunities my college has to offer, I'm going to take part in," Mason said.

Mason said the scholarship will help her family worry less about her college finances.

"This will help me lift the weight off my mother's shoulders. With me telling her that I got this scholarship, I feel like it made her proud and happy that all my hard work did pay off," she said.

Three scholarship winners will read their essays at Wednesday's event. The Alumnus of the Year, Eric Chung, a 2010 scholar, will speak as well WXYZ-TV anchor Carolyn Clifford. The News will also be awarded Supporter of the Year.

"We're now emerging from the pandemic," Rosenfeld said. "Now that we're all getting back together in person, we're excited about launching the next stage of the foundation's development as we point toward our 45th anniversary in two years, so stay tuned."

The scholars

Here are the graduates:

Salem Al-Ahmad

Herbert Henry Dow High School

Hometown: Midland

College: University of Michigan

Career plans: Computer science

Parents: Manal Al-Ahmad and Saleem Al-Ahmad

Achievements: National Honor Society; Muslim Student Association, president; DECA state competition, finalist; Zaatari Refugee Camp volunteer

Malak Ali

Fordson High School

Hometown: Dearborn

College: Henry Ford Community College

Career plans: Physical therapy

Parents: Bahiyh Shariff and Ahmed Ali

Achievements: Dual enrollment student; Link Crew, leader; Girl Scouts

Wugdan Alwasim

Universal Academy

Hometown: Detroit

College: Wayne State University

Career plans: Radiology technician

Parent: Abdulrazaq Alwasim

Achievements: National Honor Society; student council president; Golden Honor Roll; Aspiring Author Award; Humanitarian Award

Lionel Baldwin II

Arthur Hill High School

Hometown: Saginaw

College: University of Michigan

Career plans: Lawyer

Parents: Arshen Baldwin and Lionel Baldwin Sr.

Achievements: Valedictorian; student council president; wrestling, third place, MHSAA Division 1 heavyweight division; Dow Corp. high school co-op; Saginaw County youth ambassador

Brielle Beeks

Southeastern High School of Technology and Law

Hometown: Eastpointe

College: Eastern Michigan University

Career plans: Dental hygienist

Parents: Jennifer Walker and Bryant Beeks

Achievements: National Technical Honor Society (Golightly Career and Technical Center); Early College Program, Spelman College (July 2022)

Mallory Bergstrom

Northwest High School

Hometown: Jackson

College: Central Michigan University

Career plans: Forensic science

Parent: Tracy Bergstrom

Achievements: Valedictorian; Peer Connections, mentor; marching band, section leader; pep band; student government

Abrianna Carsley

Oxford High School

Hometown: Sterling Heights

College: Michigan State University

Career plans: Biomedical field

Parents: Laurie Poirier and James Poirier

Achievements: Yearbook editor; Women’s Choir; e-board, Social Justice Club

Myrel Clark

Detroit Country Day School

Hometown: Detroit

College: New York University Tisch School of the Arts

Career plans: Filmmaker and director

Parents: Renita Clark and the late L. Stanley Clark

Achievements: Summa cum laude; varsity track and field, regional high jump champion (2023), regional long jump champion (2023); Detroit Country Day School feature length movie “It’s Going Down,” co-director; Detroit Jack and Jill Teens, president; It’s A Wrap! and Tumbling and Flips, founder and CEO

Aya Fayad

Fordson High School

Hometown: Dearborn

College: Wayne State University

Career plans: Lawyer

Parents: Samia Bazzi and Riad Fayad

Achievements: National Honor Society; AP Scholar Award; Michigan Achievement Award

Hannah Gillery

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Morgan State University

Career plans: Multimedia journalism

Parents: Linsey Gillery and Mark Gillery

Achievements: National Honor Society, executive board secretary of education; Detroit Symphony Orchestra Creative Jazz Ensemble; Generation Optimistic Podcast, developer/editor; District 15 Michigan School Band and Orchestra Solo and Ensemble Festival — superior rating

Kyla Givhan

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Eastpointe

College: Morgan State University

Career plans: Environmental architecture and urban design

Parents: Kimberly Milam-Givhan and Terrance Givhan

Achievements: Cum laude; High Fashion Society Club, executive board; varsity tennis; I Am By Kyla Nicole LLC (online boutique); Third New Hope Baptist Church, youth ambassador

Michelle Gomez-Angeles

Cesar Chavez Academy

Hometown: Detroit

College: University of Detroit Mercy

Career plans: Environmental engineer

Parent: Nidia Angeles

Achievements: Reading club, vice president; game club, vice president; robotics, school volunteer; translator

Saadia Haque

Athens High School

Hometown: Troy

College: Michigan State University

Career plans: Physician

Parents: Nasrin Haque and Mohammed Haque

Achievements: Participant, Osteo CHAMPS, Michigan State University; HOSA, treasurer; Osteopathic Medical Scholars Program, Michigan State University; National Merit Scholars, commendation

Nia Harris

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Florida A&M University

Career plans: Psychiatrist

Parent: Lori Harris

Achievements: Salutatorian; National Honor Society; cosmetology apprentice

Katherine Haun

Owosso High School

Hometown: Owosso

College: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Career plans: Historian

Parents: Jane Haun and Robert Haun

Achievements: National Honor Society, parliamentarian, officer of the year; Zonta Club of Owosso scholarship

Jocelyn Hernandez-Hernandez

Hastings High School

Hometown: Battle Creek

College: University of Michigan

Career plans: Business administration

Parents: Laura Hernandez and Remigio Hernandez

Achievements: Student council; Hispanic girls dance team, dance director; YMCA, mentor; St. Joseph Catholic Church, gratitude fundraiser

Caymon Hill

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Oakland University

Career plans: Clinical therapist

Parent: Caribbean Gutierrez

Achievements: Horizons-Upward Bound at Cranbrook, graduate; entering Oakland University Honors College

Omaree Ishmael

Davis Aerospace Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Western Michigan University

Career plans: Pilot and engineer

Parent: Abdul K. Muhammad

Achievements: Ecotek Lab Detroit, senior STEM researcher (since 2017); U.N. Global Youth Conference (New York City, 2018), attendee; Science and Engineering Fair (Detroit), grand award (2023); Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (2023), finalist; Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), Jr. Real McCoy awardee (2023); Arkema/SPE researcher grant

Aniya Kidd

Pioneer High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Spelman College

Career plans: Doctor

Parent: India Royster

Achievements: National Honor Society; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, president; Rising Scholars; Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Award

Sela Lefler

North Farmington High School

Hometown: Farmington Hills

College: Kean University

Career plans: Sports psychologist

Parent: Niki Hogan

Achievements: National Honor Society; Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan student athlete award; varsity basketball, MVP (2021-22) and (2022-23); Detroit News Division 1 All-State Basketball, honorable mention; Detroit Pistons' Academy Leadership Program

Najah Mason

Davis Aerospace Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Oakland University

Career plans: Child psychologist

Parent: April General

Achievements: National Honor Society, vice president; student council, sergeant at arms; yearbook, editor; Principal’s Honor’s Award

Salma Obeid

Universal Academy

Hometown: Detroit

College: Wayne State University

Career plans: Physician

Parent: Ahmed Obeid

Achievements: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; student council, secretary; National College Match, finalist (2022)

KenDrea Peden

Southeastern High

Hometown: Detroit

College: American Baptist College

Career plans: Entrepreneurship

Parent: Kela Thomas

Achievements: Student council, president; National Honor Society

Valeria Pena Valentin

Cesar Chavez Academy

Hometown: Detroit

College: University of Michigan

Career plans: Physician

Parents: Elaine Valentin and Osvaldo Pena Acosta

Achievements: Class president, Congress of Future Medical Leaders, state representative; Michigan State University Future Docs; Principal’s List Honor Roll

Micahaia Reynolds

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Kalamazoo College

Career plans: Psychology

Parent: Akisha Meriweather

Achievements: Wolverine Pathways; orchestra, violin, second chair; Principal's List

Kaleb Richmond

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Purdue University

Career plans: Sports management

Parents: Asenath Richmond and Renard Richmond

Achievements: National Honor Society; MHSAA, all-city track and field, all-state academic

Preslie Riggs

Genesee High School

Hometown: Mount Morris

College: Calvin University

Career plans: Nursing

Parent: Virginia Riggs

Achievements: Student council, president; Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council; volleyball, first team all-conference; homecoming queen

Alexia Roberts

Covenant House Academy

Hometown: Detroit

College: Western Michigan University

Career plans: Nurse

Achievements: Youth advocate; empowering foster youth through technology; mathlete

Brianna Ross

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: University of Massachusetts Boston

Career plans: Undecided

Parent: Tameka Harris

Achievements: Cum laude; Honor Roll; Get IT Girls, president

Aunjel Safford

Wayne Memorial High School

Hometown: Romulus

College: James Madison College at Michigan State University

Career plans: Lawyer

Parents: Devan Safford and Anthony Safford

Achievements: Senior Class, vice president; Black Student Union, president; Upward Bound; McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today (2023); Top Teens of America, Michigan Metro Chapter

Fanda Sharif

Universal Academy

Hometown: Detroit

College: University of Michigan

Career plans: Law

Parent: Nidhal Ali

Achievements: Salutatorian; National Honor Society, president; class president; debate club, founder

Morgan Sloan

Novi High School

Hometown: Novi

College: University of Michigan

Career plans: Architect

Parents: Angela Sloan and Michael Sloan

Achievements: National Technical Honor Society; Midnight Gold Program; ACE Mentor Program; Black Student Alliance

Lauryn Tellis

University High School Academy

Hometown: Southfield

College: Florida A&M University

Career plans: Physician

Parents: Tracey Payne-Tellis and Levasseur Tellis

Achievements: National Honor Society; Student Congress; Jack and Jill of America; Volleyball OAA Recognition

Gregory Thomas

Bay City Central High School

Hometown: Essexville

College: Michigan State University

Career plans: Orthopedic physician

Parents: Neetha Thomas and Thomas Kurian

Achievements: National Honor Society, vice president; Special Olympics, Michigan Youth Activation Committee — senior member; Outstanding High School Chemistry Student; varsity tennis; Youth Spirit of Hope Award

Latavea Tillman

Detroit School of Arts

Hometown: Clinton Township

College: Jackson State University

Career plans: Music therapist

Parent: Jessica Gilespie

Achievements: Summa cum laude; National Honor Society; Wellness Committee, secretary; Concert Choir (2020-23); Michigan School Vocal Musical Association competition, solo and ensemble — outstanding rating

Erick Vega

Cesar Chavez Academy

Hometown: Detroit

College: University of Michigan

Career plans: Software engineer

Parent: Hector Vega

Achievements: Spirit of Leona award; Student Wired for Achievement and Greatness scholarship

Brooklynn Vesey

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Detroit

College: Spelman College

Career plans: Ophthalmologist

Parents: Darnesha Rice and Bruce Vesey II

Achievements: Class co-historian; Policy Debate Team, captain; Co-Ette Club Inc., second vice president; Midnight Golf Program; Bank of American Student Leader (2022)

Francine Vinson

North Muskegon High School

Hometown: Muskegon

College: Wheaton College

Career plans: Genetic counselor

Parents: Sheila Vinson and Darryl Vinson

Achievements: National Honor Society; tennis, all-conference honorable mention, all-conference scholar athlete

Sa'Mia Walker

Cass Technical High School

Hometown: Westland

College: Florida A&M University

Career plans: Psychologist

Parent: Sadé Walker

Achievements: The Future of Detroit, founder; AKA Teens, Sorrelles chapter, president; Ilitch Co., intern (2022); YMCA Youth in Government; Rhonda Walker Detroit Girls Who Rock (2021)

Sierra West

Alcona High School

Hometown: Mikado

College: Ferris State University

Career plans: Business owner

Parents: Rosalie West and Tim West

Achievements: Board of Education, student liaison; student council, president; Alcona Tea and Bean, marketing manager; varsity volleyball and basketball, academic awards

Honorable mention

The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation would also like to recognize the following students. Because of their stellar academic performance, they have been awarded other major scholarships that have made them ineligible for a 2023 scholarship. These students are excellent examples of what a Rosa Parks Scholar should be, and we want to acknowledge them.

Tanya Brown, Renaissance High School

Leticia Castellanos-Torres, Western International High School

Zarin Chowdhury, Al-Ikhlas Training Academy

Darnyl Copeland, Loyola High School

Adila Fatema, Cass Technical High School

Anthony Franco, Western International High School

Agustin Garcia Lopez, Cesar Chavez Academy

Keyla Garcia-Rodriguez, Washtenaw International High School

Lauren Myers, Renaissance High School

Jenny Liao, Washtenaw International High School

Chelsi Pizarro, Cesar Chavez Academy

Debarati Roy, Cass Technical High School

Gabrielle Sanders, Marian High School

Taylor Weston, Cass Technical High School

Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation — board members

Jim Rosenfeld, foundation president; shareholder, Butzel

Walter Middlebrook, foundation vice president; foster professor of practice, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, The Pennsylvania State University; former assistant managing editor, The Detroit News

Marcia Hart, foundation secretary; retired, Detroit Media Partnership

Terri Barnett Coleman, foundation treasurer; retired, North America Product Development, General Motors Corp.

Dorothy Cocroft, foundation assistant secretary; retired, labor relations, General Motors Corp.

Benita Miller, foundation assistant treasurer; Esq., executive director of Powerful Families Powerful Communities; N.J. Rosa Parks Foundation scholar, 1988

Delora Hall Tyler, foundation past president; president, First Media Group Inc.

Jonathan Hart, senior loan officer, Regent Financial

Luther Keith, executive director, ARISE Detroit!; former senior editor, The Detroit News

Denise Williams Mallett, Ed.D, director, Office of Diversity & Inclusion University of Detroit Jesuit High School & Academy

Danielle McGuire, Ph.D.: Civil Rights Historian; and award-winning author

Isaiah McKinnon, Ph.D., retired chief of police and associate professor at University Detroit Mercy and deputy mayor of Detroit

Gary Miles, editor and publisher, The Detroit News

Alicia Nails, director, Journalism Institute for Media Diversity, Wayne State University

Carey Osmundson, communication senior manager, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

Sherida D. DuBose Parsons, medical director—Molina Healthcare of Michigan

Robin Schwartz, founder and CEO of Robin Schwartz PR; former Fox 2 News anchor/reporter

Barbara K. Smith, Ph.D. Cofounder, executive director of education, Michigan Underground Railroad Exploratory Collective; former counseling director, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Robert E. Thomas, J.D., Regulatory & Privacy, Ford Motor Co.

Kim Trent, foundation past president; deputy director-prosperity for the State of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity; Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation scholar

How to apply for the scholarship

High school students are encouraged to apply for a one-time $2,000 scholarship named in honor of civil rights heroine Rosa Parks. Typically, applications are due March 1 of every school year. Information can be found at rosaparksscholarship.org.