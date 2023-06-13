2023 Rosa Parks scholars get head start on careers after graduation
After persevering by completing high school during a pandemic, Myrel Alexandria Clark has graduated from Detroit Country Day School and is looking to expand on a budding film career in college.
Clark is planning to attend New York University's Tisch School of the Arts to study film and television production, which means more national film opportunities. Clark made a short film last year titled "Envy" that was a one-day film assignment.
Clark said she is looking forward to advocating for social change through her films.
"I'm very passionate about making film that pays attention to social issues, mental health issues, issues within the Black community, and using that art form as my own personal voice," Clark said.
Clark will have the opportunity to study film in New York in part because of a scholarship from the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation, which this year is awarding 40 student scholarships.
"Today, it is so important to be supporting education, where students can analyze facts and be prepared to stand behind them in the general public discourse," said Jim Rosenfeld, president of the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation. "It is important to be critically thinking adults who can contribute to society."
The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1980 by The Detroit News and the Detroit public school system to award scholarships to high school seniors who share values with the civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and spent her final years in Detroit. The foundation this year was supported partly by money raised through events connected with The News' 150th anniversary. Scholarship money also supports college students who work at The News as interns.
The scholarship winners will be honored Wednesday during a luncheon at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit, where some of Rosa Parks' relatives are expected to attend to honor the scholarship recipients, Rosenfeld said.
Scholarship applicants had to submit essays describing how they share the ideals of Rosa Parks in their everyday life, and those were reviewed by judges on the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation committee. Scolarship recipients are chosen based on their academic achievements, financial needs and the adversities they've overcome, according to the foundation's mission statement.
For Clark, the Rosa Parks scholarship will assist her financially to attend her dream school.
"New York University is really expensive. It's one of the most expensive colleges in America, and it has one of the best film schools as well," she said. "This scholarship will go directly to pay my tuition and help me pay for my education to create better films and really hone in on my craft."
Najah Mason graduated from Davis Aerospace Technical High School after what she described as a "pretty hard" year because she knew she needed to prepare for college, something she is now looking forward to.
"I had to have the mindset of 'I have to work hard to get where I want to be.' I had to sit myself down and let myself know that 'things are going to get hard in school, but this is just the beginning, to a great outcome,'" Mason said.
Mason is planning to attend Oakland University to study psychology. She's looking to move on campus early and get comfortable with the college before classes start in the fall.
"I'm going to be in a totally different environment, so any opportunities my college has to offer, I'm going to take part in," Mason said.
Mason said the scholarship will help her family worry less about her college finances.
"This will help me lift the weight off my mother's shoulders. With me telling her that I got this scholarship, I feel like it made her proud and happy that all my hard work did pay off," she said.
Three scholarship winners will read their essays at Wednesday's event. The Alumnus of the Year, Eric Chung, a 2010 scholar, will speak as well WXYZ-TV anchor Carolyn Clifford. The News will also be awarded Supporter of the Year.
"We're now emerging from the pandemic," Rosenfeld said. "Now that we're all getting back together in person, we're excited about launching the next stage of the foundation's development as we point toward our 45th anniversary in two years, so stay tuned."
The scholars
Here are the graduates:
Salem Al-Ahmad
Herbert Henry Dow High School
Hometown: Midland
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Computer science
Parents: Manal Al-Ahmad and Saleem Al-Ahmad
Achievements: National Honor Society; Muslim Student Association, president; DECA state competition, finalist; Zaatari Refugee Camp volunteer
Malak Ali
Fordson High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: Henry Ford Community College
Career plans: Physical therapy
Parents: Bahiyh Shariff and Ahmed Ali
Achievements: Dual enrollment student; Link Crew, leader; Girl Scouts
Wugdan Alwasim
Universal Academy
Hometown: Detroit
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Radiology technician
Parent: Abdulrazaq Alwasim
Achievements: National Honor Society; student council president; Golden Honor Roll; Aspiring Author Award; Humanitarian Award
Lionel Baldwin II
Arthur Hill High School
Hometown: Saginaw
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Lawyer
Parents: Arshen Baldwin and Lionel Baldwin Sr.
Achievements: Valedictorian; student council president; wrestling, third place, MHSAA Division 1 heavyweight division; Dow Corp. high school co-op; Saginaw County youth ambassador
Brielle Beeks
Southeastern High School of Technology and Law
Hometown: Eastpointe
College: Eastern Michigan University
Career plans: Dental hygienist
Parents: Jennifer Walker and Bryant Beeks
Achievements: National Technical Honor Society (Golightly Career and Technical Center); Early College Program, Spelman College (July 2022)
Mallory Bergstrom
Northwest High School
Hometown: Jackson
College: Central Michigan University
Career plans: Forensic science
Parent: Tracy Bergstrom
Achievements: Valedictorian; Peer Connections, mentor; marching band, section leader; pep band; student government
Abrianna Carsley
Oxford High School
Hometown: Sterling Heights
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Biomedical field
Parents: Laurie Poirier and James Poirier
Achievements: Yearbook editor; Women’s Choir; e-board, Social Justice Club
Myrel Clark
Detroit Country Day School
Hometown: Detroit
College: New York University Tisch School of the Arts
Career plans: Filmmaker and director
Parents: Renita Clark and the late L. Stanley Clark
Achievements: Summa cum laude; varsity track and field, regional high jump champion (2023), regional long jump champion (2023); Detroit Country Day School feature length movie “It’s Going Down,” co-director; Detroit Jack and Jill Teens, president; It’s A Wrap! and Tumbling and Flips, founder and CEO
Aya Fayad
Fordson High School
Hometown: Dearborn
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Lawyer
Parents: Samia Bazzi and Riad Fayad
Achievements: National Honor Society; AP Scholar Award; Michigan Achievement Award
Hannah Gillery
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Morgan State University
Career plans: Multimedia journalism
Parents: Linsey Gillery and Mark Gillery
Achievements: National Honor Society, executive board secretary of education; Detroit Symphony Orchestra Creative Jazz Ensemble; Generation Optimistic Podcast, developer/editor; District 15 Michigan School Band and Orchestra Solo and Ensemble Festival — superior rating
Kyla Givhan
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Eastpointe
College: Morgan State University
Career plans: Environmental architecture and urban design
Parents: Kimberly Milam-Givhan and Terrance Givhan
Achievements: Cum laude; High Fashion Society Club, executive board; varsity tennis; I Am By Kyla Nicole LLC (online boutique); Third New Hope Baptist Church, youth ambassador
Michelle Gomez-Angeles
Cesar Chavez Academy
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Detroit Mercy
Career plans: Environmental engineer
Parent: Nidia Angeles
Achievements: Reading club, vice president; game club, vice president; robotics, school volunteer; translator
Saadia Haque
Athens High School
Hometown: Troy
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Physician
Parents: Nasrin Haque and Mohammed Haque
Achievements: Participant, Osteo CHAMPS, Michigan State University; HOSA, treasurer; Osteopathic Medical Scholars Program, Michigan State University; National Merit Scholars, commendation
Nia Harris
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Florida A&M University
Career plans: Psychiatrist
Parent: Lori Harris
Achievements: Salutatorian; National Honor Society; cosmetology apprentice
Katherine Haun
Owosso High School
Hometown: Owosso
College: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Career plans: Historian
Parents: Jane Haun and Robert Haun
Achievements: National Honor Society, parliamentarian, officer of the year; Zonta Club of Owosso scholarship
Jocelyn Hernandez-Hernandez
Hastings High School
Hometown: Battle Creek
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Business administration
Parents: Laura Hernandez and Remigio Hernandez
Achievements: Student council; Hispanic girls dance team, dance director; YMCA, mentor; St. Joseph Catholic Church, gratitude fundraiser
Caymon Hill
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Oakland University
Career plans: Clinical therapist
Parent: Caribbean Gutierrez
Achievements: Horizons-Upward Bound at Cranbrook, graduate; entering Oakland University Honors College
Omaree Ishmael
Davis Aerospace Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Western Michigan University
Career plans: Pilot and engineer
Parent: Abdul K. Muhammad
Achievements: Ecotek Lab Detroit, senior STEM researcher (since 2017); U.N. Global Youth Conference (New York City, 2018), attendee; Science and Engineering Fair (Detroit), grand award (2023); Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (2023), finalist; Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), Jr. Real McCoy awardee (2023); Arkema/SPE researcher grant
Aniya Kidd
Pioneer High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Spelman College
Career plans: Doctor
Parent: India Royster
Achievements: National Honor Society; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, president; Rising Scholars; Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Award
Sela Lefler
North Farmington High School
Hometown: Farmington Hills
College: Kean University
Career plans: Sports psychologist
Parent: Niki Hogan
Achievements: National Honor Society; Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan student athlete award; varsity basketball, MVP (2021-22) and (2022-23); Detroit News Division 1 All-State Basketball, honorable mention; Detroit Pistons' Academy Leadership Program
Najah Mason
Davis Aerospace Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Oakland University
Career plans: Child psychologist
Parent: April General
Achievements: National Honor Society, vice president; student council, sergeant at arms; yearbook, editor; Principal’s Honor’s Award
Salma Obeid
Universal Academy
Hometown: Detroit
College: Wayne State University
Career plans: Physician
Parent: Ahmed Obeid
Achievements: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; student council, secretary; National College Match, finalist (2022)
KenDrea Peden
Southeastern High
Hometown: Detroit
College: American Baptist College
Career plans: Entrepreneurship
Parent: Kela Thomas
Achievements: Student council, president; National Honor Society
Valeria Pena Valentin
Cesar Chavez Academy
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Physician
Parents: Elaine Valentin and Osvaldo Pena Acosta
Achievements: Class president, Congress of Future Medical Leaders, state representative; Michigan State University Future Docs; Principal’s List Honor Roll
Micahaia Reynolds
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Kalamazoo College
Career plans: Psychology
Parent: Akisha Meriweather
Achievements: Wolverine Pathways; orchestra, violin, second chair; Principal's List
Kaleb Richmond
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Purdue University
Career plans: Sports management
Parents: Asenath Richmond and Renard Richmond
Achievements: National Honor Society; MHSAA, all-city track and field, all-state academic
Preslie Riggs
Genesee High School
Hometown: Mount Morris
College: Calvin University
Career plans: Nursing
Parent: Virginia Riggs
Achievements: Student council, president; Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council; volleyball, first team all-conference; homecoming queen
Alexia Roberts
Covenant House Academy
Hometown: Detroit
College: Western Michigan University
Career plans: Nurse
Achievements: Youth advocate; empowering foster youth through technology; mathlete
Brianna Ross
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Massachusetts Boston
Career plans: Undecided
Parent: Tameka Harris
Achievements: Cum laude; Honor Roll; Get IT Girls, president
Aunjel Safford
Wayne Memorial High School
Hometown: Romulus
College: James Madison College at Michigan State University
Career plans: Lawyer
Parents: Devan Safford and Anthony Safford
Achievements: Senior Class, vice president; Black Student Union, president; Upward Bound; McDonald’s Black History Maker of Today (2023); Top Teens of America, Michigan Metro Chapter
Fanda Sharif
Universal Academy
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Law
Parent: Nidhal Ali
Achievements: Salutatorian; National Honor Society, president; class president; debate club, founder
Morgan Sloan
Novi High School
Hometown: Novi
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Architect
Parents: Angela Sloan and Michael Sloan
Achievements: National Technical Honor Society; Midnight Gold Program; ACE Mentor Program; Black Student Alliance
Lauryn Tellis
University High School Academy
Hometown: Southfield
College: Florida A&M University
Career plans: Physician
Parents: Tracey Payne-Tellis and Levasseur Tellis
Achievements: National Honor Society; Student Congress; Jack and Jill of America; Volleyball OAA Recognition
Gregory Thomas
Bay City Central High School
Hometown: Essexville
College: Michigan State University
Career plans: Orthopedic physician
Parents: Neetha Thomas and Thomas Kurian
Achievements: National Honor Society, vice president; Special Olympics, Michigan Youth Activation Committee — senior member; Outstanding High School Chemistry Student; varsity tennis; Youth Spirit of Hope Award
Latavea Tillman
Detroit School of Arts
Hometown: Clinton Township
College: Jackson State University
Career plans: Music therapist
Parent: Jessica Gilespie
Achievements: Summa cum laude; National Honor Society; Wellness Committee, secretary; Concert Choir (2020-23); Michigan School Vocal Musical Association competition, solo and ensemble — outstanding rating
Erick Vega
Cesar Chavez Academy
Hometown: Detroit
College: University of Michigan
Career plans: Software engineer
Parent: Hector Vega
Achievements: Spirit of Leona award; Student Wired for Achievement and Greatness scholarship
Brooklynn Vesey
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Detroit
College: Spelman College
Career plans: Ophthalmologist
Parents: Darnesha Rice and Bruce Vesey II
Achievements: Class co-historian; Policy Debate Team, captain; Co-Ette Club Inc., second vice president; Midnight Golf Program; Bank of American Student Leader (2022)
Francine Vinson
North Muskegon High School
Hometown: Muskegon
College: Wheaton College
Career plans: Genetic counselor
Parents: Sheila Vinson and Darryl Vinson
Achievements: National Honor Society; tennis, all-conference honorable mention, all-conference scholar athlete
Sa'Mia Walker
Cass Technical High School
Hometown: Westland
College: Florida A&M University
Career plans: Psychologist
Parent: Sadé Walker
Achievements: The Future of Detroit, founder; AKA Teens, Sorrelles chapter, president; Ilitch Co., intern (2022); YMCA Youth in Government; Rhonda Walker Detroit Girls Who Rock (2021)
Sierra West
Alcona High School
Hometown: Mikado
College: Ferris State University
Career plans: Business owner
Parents: Rosalie West and Tim West
Achievements: Board of Education, student liaison; student council, president; Alcona Tea and Bean, marketing manager; varsity volleyball and basketball, academic awards
Honorable mention
The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation would also like to recognize the following students. Because of their stellar academic performance, they have been awarded other major scholarships that have made them ineligible for a 2023 scholarship. These students are excellent examples of what a Rosa Parks Scholar should be, and we want to acknowledge them.
Tanya Brown, Renaissance High School
Leticia Castellanos-Torres, Western International High School
Zarin Chowdhury, Al-Ikhlas Training Academy
Darnyl Copeland, Loyola High School
Adila Fatema, Cass Technical High School
Anthony Franco, Western International High School
Agustin Garcia Lopez, Cesar Chavez Academy
Keyla Garcia-Rodriguez, Washtenaw International High School
Lauren Myers, Renaissance High School
Jenny Liao, Washtenaw International High School
Chelsi Pizarro, Cesar Chavez Academy
Debarati Roy, Cass Technical High School
Gabrielle Sanders, Marian High School
Taylor Weston, Cass Technical High School
Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation — board members
Jim Rosenfeld, foundation president; shareholder, Butzel
Walter Middlebrook, foundation vice president; foster professor of practice, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, The Pennsylvania State University; former assistant managing editor, The Detroit News
Marcia Hart, foundation secretary; retired, Detroit Media Partnership
Terri Barnett Coleman, foundation treasurer; retired, North America Product Development, General Motors Corp.
Dorothy Cocroft, foundation assistant secretary; retired, labor relations, General Motors Corp.
Benita Miller, foundation assistant treasurer; Esq., executive director of Powerful Families Powerful Communities; N.J. Rosa Parks Foundation scholar, 1988
Delora Hall Tyler, foundation past president; president, First Media Group Inc.
Jonathan Hart, senior loan officer, Regent Financial
Luther Keith, executive director, ARISE Detroit!; former senior editor, The Detroit News
Denise Williams Mallett, Ed.D, director, Office of Diversity & Inclusion University of Detroit Jesuit High School & Academy
Danielle McGuire, Ph.D.: Civil Rights Historian; and award-winning author
Isaiah McKinnon, Ph.D., retired chief of police and associate professor at University Detroit Mercy and deputy mayor of Detroit
Gary Miles, editor and publisher, The Detroit News
Alicia Nails, director, Journalism Institute for Media Diversity, Wayne State University
Carey Osmundson, communication senior manager, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Sherida D. DuBose Parsons, medical director—Molina Healthcare of Michigan
Robin Schwartz, founder and CEO of Robin Schwartz PR; former Fox 2 News anchor/reporter
Barbara K. Smith, Ph.D. Cofounder, executive director of education, Michigan Underground Railroad Exploratory Collective; former counseling director, Detroit Public Schools Community District
Robert E. Thomas, J.D., Regulatory & Privacy, Ford Motor Co.
Kim Trent, foundation past president; deputy director-prosperity for the State of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity; Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation scholar
How to apply for the scholarship
High school students are encouraged to apply for a one-time $2,000 scholarship named in honor of civil rights heroine Rosa Parks. Typically, applications are due March 1 of every school year. Information can be found at rosaparksscholarship.org.