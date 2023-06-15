1 arrested, 2 sought after Farmington Hills robbery, chase across counties

Michigan State Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Farmington Hills after a high-speed chase Thursday across multiple counties, the agency announced.

Paw Paw Post troopers were alerted around 2:10 a.m. about a car connected to the Oakland County incident and the trio inside believed to be armed and dangerous, MSP said in a statement.

Around 3 a.m., troopers found their car in Kalamazoo County headed westbound on Interstate 94. Theyattempted a traffic stop in Paw Paw, but the driver sped off at rates topping 130 mph, according to the release.

"Stop sticks were successfully deployed, which are used to flatten tires, in Berrien County," state police wrote. "The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and crashed into trees near Coloma."

The three inside jumped out and ran out. But the driver was captured and taken into custody without incident, MSP said.

The 22-year-old South Holland, Illinois, man, was held in the Van Buren County jail on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding. His name is withheld until an arraignment.

Authorities are seeking the other two suspects. Both are described as men 20-25 years old, with one seen wearing olive colored clothing.

"Through investigations, authorities located evidence suggesting both suspects may have been picked up and left the area," state police said. "At this time, all search efforts have been called off, as no credible threats to the public remains."

Troopers were helped by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department, Berrien County Sheriff's Department,Pokagon Tribal Police, Watervliet Police Department, Coloma Police Department, Hartford PoliceDepartment and Great Lakes Drone Company.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at (269) 657-5551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.