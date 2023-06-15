UM's accreditation body investigating claims of grade fraud

The body that grants accreditation to the University of Michigan is planning to "further review" allegations of grade falsification following complaints submitted by the unionized graduate student instructors, who are on strike.

The Higher Learning Commission last week sent a letter to the UM Graduate Employees' Organization, indicating that it will further review complaints submitted by GEO to the commission on May 30 regarding grades that were submitted and "falsified" while union members were on strike.

In May, GEO members said that the UM registrar was pressuring their colleagues to deliver final grades in classes in which striking graduate student instructors were the sole instructor. GEO said that the grades were "falsified," a charge that UM denied.

The union submitted 20 pieces of evidence to the HLC that included emails, statements and letters about the issue.

"Upon initial review of your complaint, HLC determined that the matter regarding University of Michigan raises potential concerns regarding the institution's compliance with the Criteria for Accreditation," wrote Robert Rucker, the HLC's manager of compliance and complex evaluations.

"Due to these potential concerns, HLC will conduct a further review of the institutionbased on your complaint."

Rucker wrote that the union's complaint will be forwarded to UM and it will have 30 days to respond to the concerns in writing and provide supporting evidence. The HLC will review UM's response to determine what action, if any, is needed.

UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said that the university is aware of the complaint received by the HLC and would respond within 30 days.

"While we are confident the university has acted ethically and well within legal bounds on all matters brought forth, we look forward to fully engaging with the Higher Learning Commission's review and continuing a valued relationship that has extended for more than a century with this accreditor," Fitzgerald said.

GEO provided the Higher Learning Commission's letter to the Detroit News, and planned to host a press briefing on Thursday ahead of a UM Regents meeting.

Amir Fleischmann, the GEO's contract committee chair, said that UM is "unable to function" without graduate student employees and that is why they had to. The HLC's further review of the complaint, "tells the university that this a bridge too far."

"When some grades are falsified, the legitimacy of all grades is brought into question," said Fleischmann.

The HLC review of the grade allegations comes after GEO held a press conference before the May regents' meeting, and Board Chair Paul Brown said the regents demanded a full investigation.

UM last month petitioned the Michigan Employment Relations Commission for a neutral party to start a fact finding process and issue a nonbinding recommendation to reach a contract.

About 2,300 graduate student instructors and staff assistants have been on strike at UM since March 29, the longest since the union formed in 1974. Its last contract expired May 1. They have been in negotiations for a new contract since Nov. 17.

