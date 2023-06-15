Michigan State Police cracking down on speeding, reckless driving next week

Michigan State Police are ramping up efforts to slow down speeding on freeways this summer starting this week.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said in a statement.

Speed enforcement efforts by state and county police agencies will be conducted beginning Saturday through June 25, according to a release from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety.

“We are in the busy, warm-weather travel season with many families driving to their favorite destinations to enjoy the summer break. Unfortunately, there will be some drivers on the road who put everyone at risk by speeding and driving recklessly, making crashes more likely. These vital speed-enforcement periods help lessen the impact of those dangerous, impatient drivers," Bower said.

According to state police, Michigan traffic crashes rose 15% from 2020 to 2021, from 245,432 to 282,640. Speed-related fatalities, meanwhile, went up nearly 19 percent in 2021.

MSP said local roads are notoriously more dangerous than the highways with 87 percent of all Michigan speeding-related traffic fatalities happen on non-interstate roadways.

Younger drivers, meanwhile, account for a significant percentage of speed-related crashes, with those 15-20 accounting for 10.2% of speed-related crashes in 2021, according to a study from the University of Michigan.