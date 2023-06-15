UM expands Go Blue Guarantee free tuition eligibility

The University of Michigan is expanding eligibility for its free tuition program by opening the doors to potentially hundreds more families in Michigan.

UM's Go Blue Guarantee, in existence for five years, currently offers free tuition up to four years to students who come from families whose incomes are $65,000 or less.

On Thursday, UM Regents unanimously agreed to increase the income threshold for students to families earning $75,000 or less. UM said that the $10,000 income threshold increase would open the door to approximately 450 more students in the scholarship program. The new threshold goes into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

UM Regent Michael Behm said that last year, one in five UM students from Michigan were recipients of the Go Blue Guarantee. Nearly 3,400 in-state undergraduate students, including about 1,300 students who participate in the Go Blue Guarantee, pay no tuition because of financial aid.

"It's a significant amount of our student body," Behm said. "The one thing I always like to say is that their cumulative GPA is also higher than the rest of our students."

UM Regent Jordan Acker called the program "revolutionary."

"This program, the Go Blue Guarantee, is really life-changing for a lot of our students," Acker said.

Acker added that one of the things that UM doesn't promote about the program is how the Go Blue Guarantee inspired other universities, including Big Ten schools, to create and offer similar programs.

"As we lead the way again by increasing the (income threshold to) $75,000, I am hopeful that we continue to lead the way in making sure that middle class and working class (students) are able to attend this university and graduate without student debt," Acker said.

The Go Blue Guarantee scholarship rolled out in 2018 for students seeking to attend UM on the Ann Arbor campus. It was expanded to students on the Dearborn and Flint campuses in 2021.

The program was announced in 2017 with a lot of fanfare, and has since been imitated by numerous colleges across Michigan. For instance, Wayne State University announced in March that its Wayne State Guarantee would provide free tuition this fall to incoming Michigan students who come from families with annual incomes of $70,000.

