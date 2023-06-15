UM increases tuition 2.9% for students on Ann Arbor campus

Michigan residents who attend the University of Michigan and live on the Ann Arbor campus will pay an additional 2.9% in tuition and 5.2% in housing for the 2023-24 school year.

The tuition increase means that costs for an in-state, lower division student will increase an additional $492, up from $16,736 annually in 2022-23, to $17,228 in 2023-24 annually, for a full-time, 30-credit load.

Room and board on the Ann Arbor campus will increase $685 for students living in a double room in the residence halls, from the 2022-23 cost of $13,171 annually to $13,856 annually in 2023-24.

That means costs for tuition and those who live with a roommate on the Ann Arbor campus will add up to $31,084 annually.

The annual tuition and housing increase is part of UM Ann Arbor's $2.8 billion general fund budget for 2023-24 that the Board of Regents approved Thursday.

The tuition vote was unanimously approved, 7-0. Chair Paul Brown was absent.

UM's financial aid budget will increase $21 million, increasing financial aid from $269.6 million in 2022-23 to $290.7 million in 2023-24. Officials say UM's “net price” of tuition, the cost after financial aid is applied, will not increase for in-state undergraduate students in the 2023-24 since additional financial aid will offset the increase in tuition and fees.

For students who attend UM Dearborn, tuition will increase 4.4% for lower division Michigan students, an increase of $624 for two terms, or $14,944 annually.

At UM Flint, tuition will increase by 4.9% for lower division resident students, increasing $666 for two terms or $14,190 annually.

Regent Sarah Hubbard, who was elected chair of the board for the 2023-24 school year, said UM has maintained its level of affordability for in-state students.

"That's been something that has been incredibly important to me, the ability to maintain very low, below the rate of inflation increases in Ann Arbor, and very modest increases in Flint and Dearborn as well," said Hubbard.

