Gov. Whitmer requests disaster declaration after U.P. flooding

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Joe Biden to declare flooding in the Upper Peninsula a major disaster to help the area's affected residents and bring federal aid to the region for repairs.

Whitmer's office said Friday it has sent a letter to the president requesting a federal Major Disaster Declaration for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties and for the activation of the public assistance program after an assessment of damage to the area.

Whitmer's request comes after record snowmelt earlier this spring caused flooding. State, federal, and local officials conducted a preliminary assessment of the damage last month and estimate it will cost more than $56 million to make repairs.

In April, she declared a state of emergency for impacted counties in the Upper Peninsula, directing state departments and agencies to use all available state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts. She later expanded the declaration to cover eight U.P. counties.

"We are using every tool in our toolbox to support Yoopers as they recover and rebuild from the devastating flooding this spring," the governor said in a statement. "A presidential declaration would deliver critical resources to the U.P., and we need all hands on deck to support impacted communities. Tough times call for tough people, and Michiganders will get through this together."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will review the request and make a recommendation to the president. He will then decide whether to declare a major disaster and grant federal aid.

Officials said a combination of snowmelt and record precipitation caused widespread and repeated flooding across the west-central Upper Peninsula between April 10 and May 14. They said the flooding caused the most severe damage to roadways and bridges, many of which are still impassable. It also overwhelmed stormwater and sewer systems, burst dams, caused culverts and embankments to fail, and damaged other public infrastructure such as drinking water systems.

"The U.P. is still working to recover from the damage these historic floods brought to our communities, and the support of our federal government will go a long way to getting us back on our feet,” said State Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Marquette, said in a statement. "As natural disasters continue ramping up due to climate change, all levels of government should be working together to bolster our infrastructure and protect our neighborhoods from the impacts."

Michigan's members of Congress urge the president to declare the U.P. flooding a major disaster.

"The flooding and its damage have been catastrophic and widespread — so our recovery and restoration efforts must be equally robust," said U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, in a statement. "To properly and promptly address the destruction of infrastructure and property, we must all, at every level of government, be unified."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, also called for the president to make the disaster declaration.

"Frequent and severe flooding during the spring have overwhelmed communities across the Upper Peninsula and caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage," he said in a statement. "I urge the President to grant Governor Whitmer’s request and declare a Major Disaster so that these communities can get the federal resources they need to rebuild and recover."

