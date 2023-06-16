'Happiness to devastation': Storm pulverizes farms in central Michigan

Strong storms ripped through several communities across Michigan Thursday leaving some farms battered beyond recovery.

Bentley Lake Farms in Howell, which is about 60 miles from downtown Detroit and grows strawberries, tomatoes, asparagus, rhubarb, was caught in the eye of the storm, which included nearly 1-inch hail. In a post on Facebook, the farm said its fields "have been completely wiped out," forcing it to close its U-Pick strawberry patch down a week after it opened.

"Our farm along with a few other surrounding Farms unfortunately suffered a natural disaster this evening that maybe a lot of you have not even heard about because it was just a small pocket that our farm unfortunately was the center of," the farm posted on its Facebook page. "...We will have to start rebuilding tomorrow (Friday)."

The farm said it wasn't giving up and its season would continue "but it's going to look a little bit different this year but we are going to persevere and continue on with 2023 the best we can."

Thursday's storm hit just one week after Bentley Farms' U-Pick Opening Day, where families were permitted to sort through the patch and purchase strawberries of their choosing.

The lack of precipitation this season in Michigan has been a concern for farmers, hoping the rain would water their crops. Thursday's storm, however, unexpectedly pulverized Bentley Lake Farms, abruptly ending the U-Pick season, the farm said.

"We had hoped for rain because we desperately needed it, and was doing a happy dance when it started to pour.. but then the hail came and it was an immediate feeling of happiness to devastation," said the farm on Facebook.

"We look forward to opening it to back up for the 2024 season and continuing to grow and improve," the farm continued. "I want to emphasize our farmer friends who are also impacted by this will also need all of the support. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar