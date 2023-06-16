Michigan DNR announces updated hunting regulations for 2023 season

In an effort to boost opportunities for a dwindling number of deer hunters in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources has made several changes to hunting regulations for the upcoming season.

But the new rules aren't likely to reverse the trend in deer hunting's popularity, said Chad Stewart, the DNR's deer, elk and moose management specialist.

"While the approved regulations for the 2023-2025 deer seasons are geared toward increasing opportunities for a declining hunter base, we recognize that we'll have to continue to evaluate all possible options to sustainably manage Michigan's deer herd in the future," Stewart said in a statement.

Michigan's deer population has tremendous potential to grow, Stewart said. Deer breed every year, and most adult deer have two fawns per year. Fawns that are born in the summer can also breed in the winter and have babies the following summer.

As the deer population grows, Michigan could begin to see an increase in deer-vehicle collisions and crop damage, said Stewart.

Hunting is one of the primary tools the DNR uses to manage the deer herd growth in Michigan. But the state's population of deer hunters is largely made up of people over 50, with fewer hunters in their 20s, 30s and 40s, which is a national trend.

Since the late 1990s, there has been a dramatic decline in the number of firearm season hunters — Michigan's most popular season — dropping from about 800,000 hunters in the late 1990s to under 500,000 today, DNR data shows.

As hunters continue to age out of the sport, the DNR expects the number of firearm season hunters to drop close to 400,000 over the next 10 years.

The new regulations include the end of a restricted zone in the Upper Peninsula where deer were monitored for Chronic Wasting Disease and an increase in the number of deer that may be harvested in the state's Liberty Hunt for youth hunters and hunters with disabilities.

The changes were approved at a meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission held last week in Roscommon.

The complete updated regulations are:

Restricted tag of the deer combo license. The four-point antler point restriction on the restricted tag of the deer combo license has been reinstated in 19 Lower Peninsula counties: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lenawee, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa and Shiawassee. Under the updated regulation, all deer combo licenses in southern Lower Peninsula counties will now have an unrestricted regular tag and a four-point restricted tag.

Liberty Hunt. Hunters participating in the Liberty Hunt, a firearm deer hunt on private or public land for youth and hunters with disabilities, will now be allowed to harvest more than one deer. While the limit for bucks remains at one, hunters can pursue multiple antlerless deer. It is important to note that a separate license will be required for each deer harvested during this hunt.

U.P. CWD Surveillance Zone. The Upper Peninsula Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone (including parts of Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties) has been removed. As a result, hunters in this area can resume baiting and feeding practices. The hunter's choice antler point regulations, which include an unrestricted tag for the deer license and point restrictions for the regular/restricted tag of the deer combo license, have been reinstated. The restrictions on the deer combo license are three points on a side for the regular tag and four points on a side for the restricted tag.

Late archery season and crossbows. The proposal to allow crossbows in the late archery season in the Upper Peninsula was rejected. That means hunters are still prohibited from using crossbows during the late archery season in the Upper Peninsula. This includes hunters in the previous CWD Surveillance Zone where crossbow use in the late archery season had previously been allowed.

Antlerless harvest in northern DMUs. The proposal to reinstate antlerless harvest opportunities in several northern deer management units (007, 031, 042, 048, 066, 127 and 131) using archery equipment was rejected. Antlerless harvest remains largely prohibited in those units, with exceptions only for qualified individuals during the Liberty Hunt and through Deer Management Assistance Permits, where authorized.

September 9-10 marks the start of Michigan's first hunting season, Liberty Hunt, which is geared toward youth hunters and individuals with a qualifying disability.

The two primary hunting seasons, archery and firearms, begin October 1 and November 15.

The DNR said full summaries of approved deer regulations will be available closer to the start of hunting season. For more information on deer management, hunting opportunities, and other resources, visit Michigan.gov/Deer.