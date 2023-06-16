Michigan State increases tuition by 3%

In-state Michigan State University undergraduate students will pay 3% more in tuition for the 2023-24 school year following approval Friday by the Board of Trustees.

The tuition increase was approved 8-0. There was no discussion.

In a statement, MSU officials said that the university is investing an "unprecedented" $224 million in student financial aid, which is a $16.4 million increase over last year. That means the additional financial aid will offset the 3% tuition for most students from low-income families; no out-of-pocket increases are expected for students from homes with incomes of $75,000 or less, MSU said.

"Year after year, MSU continues to make significant investments in financial aid programs to better support our students and widen the access to a world-class Michigan State education," said Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff.

The tuition increase was approved in June 2021 when trustees approved undergraduate tuition for three years, said MSU spokesman Dan Olsen.

"This is the last year that the tuition was preapproved," Olsen said. "This allowed undergraduate families and students to better prepare for and anticipate tuition rates for their undergraduate careers with MSU."

MSU's tuition increase comes one day after University of Michigan increased tuition by 2.9% for the next academic year.

