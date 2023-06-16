National Weather Service: Tornado touched down Thursday in Monroe Co.

A tornado touched down and damaged part of Monroe County Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday morning.

Dozens of trees branches were scattered across yards on South Grove Drive in Frenchtown Township Friday morning, just blocks from Lake Erie.

"Based on our radar and our reports, yes, we suspect it was a tornado," said Steve Considine, senior forecaster with the weather service's office in White Lake. "We've pretty much decided that it was and can confirm there was a tornado there."

The weather service said it received a report of a tornado in the Woodland Beach area of Frenchtown Township in Monroe County at about 6:12 p.m. Thursday. The report said there were widespread downed trees and powerlines in Detroit Beach, Woodland Beach, Baycrest Beach and Stony Point.

Considient said the agency will send a survey team to the area Friday to look at damage caused by Thursday storms and determine how strong it was and the path it took. Results from the survey will be made available later.

Thursday's storms dumped hail and sparked power outages across southeast Michigan. The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Wayne County, a tornado warning in Monroe County as well as a special marine warning for the Michigan waters of Lake Erie from the Detroit River to North Cape and part of Lake St. Clair.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, about 2,000 DTE Energy and 20 Consumers Energy were without power. Late Thursday, there were more than 5,000 DTE customers without power in the region.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez