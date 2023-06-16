W. Mich. teen in critical condition after being dragged by car Thursday

A Kent County teen is in critical condition after being dragged by a car Thursday and left in a suburban Grand Rapids roadway, officials said.

They said it appears the teen was involved in a fight over a vape pen.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fruit Ridge Avenue and 20 Mile Road in Tyrone Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two groups of teenagers met up in the area. Members of one group were seated in a vehicle while the other group's members stood outside of it. Police said an argument started over the sale of a vape pen.

During the fight, the vehicle sped away and dragged a 17-year-old from Kent City alongside it. The suspect vehicle fled the area.

Sheriff's deputies and medics were called and found the teen in the road. Medics rushed him to a hospital.

Investigators located the vehicle in the incident later, they said. They also said all of the parties involved range in age from 15 to 17 and know each other.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the victim's status and submit a report to the county prosecutor’s office for review.

