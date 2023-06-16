Grand Rapids TV station investigated following leaked Pride Month memo

A leaked memo from a Grand Rapids television station told reporters to ease up on LGBTQ-focused stories during Pride Month and staff are pushing back.

The news director and assistant news director of NBC affiliate WOOD-TV8 will no longer be involved in coverage decisions this month after a controversial memo was issued to the newsroom staff Tuesday, the parent company said Friday.

Assistant news director Amy Fox emailed the memo, titled "June Pride Month," stating LGBTQ issues can be controversial to viewers and advised reporters to "get both sides of the issue."

“We know that West Michigan is a Conservative area in many ways,” the memo from Fox said, according to a copy first obtained by The Desk, an online independent news. “We need to recognize that some stories related to LGBTQ issues are going to be controversial and polarizing in our community. While you personally may not agree with a certain position, people are entitled to their opinions, and they are our viewers.”

TheDesk.net is published by journalist Matthew Keys, who covers technology, media, telecom and streaming. He obtained a copy of the memo along with CNN Business. According to those publications, Fox went on to write that the station wasn’t able to cover “every event or festival that happens in West Michigan” due to a lack of resources, and that “we should not cover every Pride event that we learn about.”

“We need to do some work to discern the newsworthy-ness of the event,” she continued, according to the reports. “If we are covering Pride events, we need to consider how to make the story balanced and get both sides of the issue.”

Nexstar Media Group, the corporate parent company of WOOD-TV8, released a statement Friday saying they are investigating the incident following reports of the leaked newsroom memo.

Nexstar said News 8 staff immediately pushed back against the content of the message and "the newsroom was told Wednesday that the news director and assistant news director responsible for the memo would no longer be involved in news coverage decisions regarding Pride month."

After multiple media outlets reported the content of the email Thursday, Nexstar EVP/Chief Communications Officer Gary Weitman sent the following statement to News 8:

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are among Nexstar’s core values. Our local TV stations are expected to cover and report the news of the day in an expansive and inclusive fashion, consistent with these values. We’re looking into the situation at WOOD-TV, as the communication regarding the station’s coverage of PRIDE month activities in the area is not consistent with Nexstar’s values, the way we cover the news, or the respect we have for our viewers. We will take appropriate action as necessary to address this situation, and apologize for offending members of the LGBTQ community and WOOD-TV’s viewers.”

Luke Stier, an executive producer of news and special events at WOOD-TV, tweeted that corporate is conducting an investigation.

"This memo was met with immediate pushback from our newsroom," he tweeted. "The guidance is not being followed. The only two people involved in its creation have been removed from any discussions surrounding WoodTV Pride coverage as our corporation conducts a thorough investigation."

Meanwhile, staff inside the newsroom took to Twitter to share their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"The news director and assistant news director sent this memo without input from anyone in our newsroom," tweeted executive producer Madeline Odle. "Our team immediately pushed back and called it to the attention of upper management. This memo does not reflect our views. It has not and will not change how we cover members of our community."

Madalyn Buursma, a digital business reporter at the station, said she received support from colleagues following the memo.

"As an openly queer person at work, I have felt nothing but love and support from the rest of the newsroom, starting immediately after that email was sent out. I am thankful for their leadership, courage and willingness to speak truth to power — in all circumstances," she tweeted.

The leaked memo comes as Hamtramck city officials are receiving pushback for approving a proposed neutrality flag resolution that would effectively ban LGBTQ+, religious, ethnic, racial and political flags from being flown on city property.