Metro Detroit communities keep flying Pride, other flags

The city of Hamtramck became a flashpoint last week when the City Council approved a ban on flying the LGBTQ+ Pride flag on city property.

But the rainbow flag still waves over many other city halls and municipal offices in Metro Detroit, along with Juneteenth flags and other commemorative and celebratory banners, with some leaders issuing statements reaffirming their support for the region's LGBTQ+ communities.

Hamtramck's resolution was unanimously approved Tuesday evening after a four-hour meeting, where over 150 people made public comments in support of the resolution and against it via email and in person. City officials said the resolution was not intended to attack any specific group but to allow the city to remain "neutral."

"I have received some verbal requests from people representing some religious groups, and I expect more requests if we allow the flag of one group to be flown," said Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib on Tuesday. "This is one reason as the resolution mentioned, so we don't open doors for those groups to ask for their flags to be flown, so we want to be neutral in this matter."

On Wednesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released a statement reaffirming the city's support of the LGBTQ+ community and for flying the Pride flag in June.

"The city of Detroit proudly raises our Pride Flag at the start of every Pride Month and allows it to fly throughout the year to show our unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community and the diversity within, Duggan said. "It's the role of city officials to ensure everyone feels welcome in their community, and everyone is welcome here in Detroit."

Royal Oak flies the Pride flag during Pride Month on city property. Royal Oak community engagement specialist Judy Davids said the flags the city chooses to fly align with the general values of the community and are decided on by the city's administration. After the Michigan State University shooting on Feb. 13, the city flew an MSU flag, she said. Royal Oak planned to fly a Juneteenth flag over the holiday weekend.

"We don't have any rules, per se, that prohibit any type of flag, but they do have to be approved by the administration," said Davids.

Ferndale has a flag policy that requires the City Council to approve any flags flown on city property. The city flies the pride flag during Pride Month, as do many Ferndale businesses in June and year-round. Ferndale planned a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony Monday evening and flew a Pan-African flag in February to mark Black History Month.

Ferndale council member Laura Mikulski said the flags that temporarily fly on city property must be considered and approved by the council.

The city has its own flag resolution outlining the limits and approval process for city-placed flags. All temporary flags allowed on city property can be displayed for 30 days or one month, whichever is longer, and it is considered "government speech" only. City flagpoles can't be deemed a limited public forum. All flags other than the United States flag, state of Michigan flag and the city of Ferndale flag must be approved for placement on city property.

Ferndale has received requests from church groups in the past, but their flags never made it to consideration in front of the City Council, Mikulski said.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said he hasn't received any requests to put up Pride flags on city property. He said the flags the city flies should have meaning.

"It should be something of importance. I've never had any request to put a flag up from somebody, other than (in support of) Ukraine. I wouldn't be averse to anything, but it should have some important symbolism to it," Fouts said.

But the city illuminates City Hall for special occasions, said Fouts. It was lighted in rainbow colors for Pride Month at the beginning of June and with Juneteenth colors on Monday.

Fouts said any requests for special flag raisings would go through the Mayor's Office.

Pushback in Hamtramck

Some Hamtramck community organizations and activists are speaking out against the resolution.

Detroit City FC, a soccer league in Hamtramck at Keyworth Stadium owned by Hamtramck Public Schools, has several Pride flags flying in the supporter section at each home match. DCFC released a statement on social media last week pushing back on the resolution.

"While this resolution does not affect displays inside Keyworth Stadium, Pride Flags send a powerful message that all are welcome and that the community values diversity. The result of removing them is that LGBTQ+ people — especially teens — lose a symbol of support," it said.

Wayne State University gender and sexuality graduate student Amanda Levitt has helped organize a planned protest for Saturday outside of Hamtramck City Hall organized by LGBTQ+ organizations and Hamtramck residents. Levitt said the resolution will have a detrimental effect on Hamtramck LGBTQ+ residents and their livelihoods in the city.

"It is not about a flag. It is absolutely about who gets to be visible in the city," Levitt said. "I know from talking to queer and trans folk people are concerned about their safety and people are concerned about their continued ability to live in the city. I think a lot of people are concerned about moving out of the city."