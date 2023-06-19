Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents from a week ago

Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents from a week ago and are currently on trend with the national average of $3.57 for regular unleaded gas.

For Michigan, the price is still $1.60 less than this time last year when pump prices were averaging $5.16. Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight drop in gas prices to start the week," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, in a statement. "If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through this week."

AAA attributes the fluctuation to oil prices declining due to market concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve resuming interest rate increases, which could tip the economy into a recession. If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline.

Metro Detroit’saverage daily gas price of $3.64 a gallon is 7 cents higher than the state's average, but still $1.63 lessthan this time last year.

AAA reports the most expensive gas price averages in Marquette ($3.67), Metro Detroit ($3.64), and Ann Arbor ($3.61). The least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.50), Grand Rapids ($3.51), and Saginaw ($3.51).