Michigan moose population down; DNR does not recommend hunting

The moose population of Michigan's western Upper Peninsula has not significantly grown since 2019, according to a recent survey, and the Department of Natural Resources does not recommend implementing a moose hunting season.

Officials with the Michigan Natural Resources Commission reported last month that the moose population estimate for the western Upper Peninsula declined since the last moose survey was conducted in 2019. Aerial moose surveys are conducted over core moose habitat areas during winter to identify and tally bulls, cows and calves.

"The 2023 moose survey estimate was 426 individuals, which is not statistically different from the 2019 estimate of 509 individuals," said Tyler Petroelje, a northern Michigan wildlife research specialist at the DNR, in a news release. "This continues the trend of plateauing abundance where population growth over the last 12 years is now less than 1%."

During the 2023 winter survey, researchers tallied 212 individual moose, which was 20% fewer than the 266 moose observed on the 2019 survey, showing a significant decline in moose abundance.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been surveying the western Upper Peninsula core moose population since 1997, typically every other winter. The 2023 survey, taken during portions of January and February, marks the first survey completed since 2019 due to scheduling conflicts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Another factor that has affected the moose in the western U.P. is that 2022 was a high year for moose-vehicle crashes," John Pepin, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources, said in a release. "Collisions involved at least 20 moose last year in the western U.P. We remind motorists to watch for moose, especially when traveling at night."

The western Upper Peninsula moose core range covers about 1,400 square miles in parts of Marquette, Baraga, and Iron counties. Moose were translocated there from Canada in two separate efforts in 1985 and 1987.

The remainder of the Upper Peninsula is not surveyed for moose, but some pockets of higher quality habitat are occupied by lesser numbers of moose, as seen in the eastern Upper Peninsula region. Moose have been observed there since the 1950s.

"Looking at demographic data, with respect to previous surveys, we observed a comparable — but low — cow-to-calf ratio and percentage of calf numbers," Petroelje said. "A potentially concerning observation is the lesser percentage of twins seen during this survey (9%) compared to the 10-year average of 15%."

Petroelje said fewer twins, in combination with a lesser bull-to-cow ratio, could point to a recruitment issue, which is the number of individuals added to a population over a given time by either births or immigration.

DNR wildlife biologists will continue to monitor recruitment in the population in future surveys to determine whether a trend is developing or if 2023 was a poor calf year.

The Moose Hunting Advisory Council recommends moose hunting if there is a growth rate greater than 3%, so the department said in the release it does not recommend implementing a hunting season, which has been a constant recommendation over the past several survey result years.

