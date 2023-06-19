Michigan parent who alleged retaliation, sued school district for $20 million drops case

A Michigan parent who sued her child's school district for $20 million over claims she was the target of retaliatory acts by school and county officials for exercising her right to free speech has dropped her complaint.

Erin Jo Chaskey, a 38-year-old mother of two, agreed to have her federal civil lawsuit against Onaway Area Community Schools and several others dismissed on June 6.

Her attorney Daniel Harris said Chaskey, who was elected to the Onaway school board last November and serves as its vice president, wants to focus on improving the district and is trying to move on.

"With the case and her position on the board, there was a conflict of interest," Harris said. "Her purpose from the beginning was to improve that school system. She chose to take the high road and focus on the positive she can make."

In June 2022, Chaskey, a school volunteer, class adviser and substitute teacher in the northern Michigan district of 540 students, sued Onaway Area Community Schools, its superintendent, two elected school board members and the elected county prosecutor and sheriff.

She alleged that a result of her attempts to get answers from school officials on book selections and other matters, she had her cellphone confiscated by the police, was slapped with a no-trespass order at her son's high school and was arrested on felony eavesdropping charges that were later dropped.

Gregory W. Mair, who represented the district, school board members and other staffer, said in a court filing that his clients "acted without malice, ill will and in good faith in performance of their duties" and immune from the suit and recovery.

Mair was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Chaskey had alleged she was the lone target of "egregious, retaliatory, and vindictive" acts by school and county officials for exercising her right to free speech and petition. She had argued school officials, police and prosecutors conspired against her in a wrongful prosecution to silence her and protect themselves from the truth being released to the public about their own behavior and lack of accountability.

Holly S. Battersby, the attorney representing Presque Isle County, Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Radzibon, county Sheriff Joseph Brewbaker and deputy David Schmoldt, had no comment on the dismissal.

According to Chaskey's suit, she was targeted for her willingness to stand up and investigate the activities, as a concerned parent, at her son’s public school — which included questioning a class reading selection of a book on racism.

The lawsuit claimed Chaskey’s character was defamed and her constitutional rights were violated to protect the reputations of school and law enforcement officials.

