Michigan prison staff charged with felonies over inmate's death

Lansing — Eight employees of a northern Michigan prison will face felony charges resulting from the March 2019 death of an inmate who stopped eating and lost more than 50 pounds in 15 days, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office announced Tuesday.

Nessel's office said Jonathan Lancaster ceased eating and drinking while incarcerated at Alger Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula. Lancaster was placed in an observation cell and in restraints and remained there until he died three days later, according to the Attorney General's office.

Despite his weight loss and "widespread knowledge of his deteriorating state," Lancaster received no emergency medical attention until after his death, Nessel's office said.

"This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision," Nessel said in a statement. "These are serious, and numerous, charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendants shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster.

"The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met."

Those charged in Lancaster's death included Scott Sprader, former acting warden at Alger Correctional Facility in Munising, and Benny Mercier, the prison's former assistant deputy warden. They each face a charge of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a potential penalty of 15 years behind bars.

Four registered nurses who worked at the facility — Paul Zelenak, Nathan Moser, Barbara Bedient and John Crane — also each face a count of involuntary manslaughter.

Former Michigan Department of Corrections sergeant Jason Denman and former officer Shawn Brinkman each face a charge of a misconduct in office, which is a felony that carries a penalty of five years in prison.

The nurses attended to Lancaster in his final days, and the two corrections officers were present at his time of death, according to the Attorney General's office.

The Michigan State Police conducted the investigation that led to the charges that were brought by Nessel's office on Tuesday.

Lancaster, who was 38, was in prison for robbery and gun crimes in Wayne County, the Associated Press reported in 2020.

He died on March 11, 2019.

From March 4, 2019, through March 11, 2019, Lancaster was deprived of proper medical care despite his inability to properly nourish or hydrate himself, according to a civil lawsuit that was filed by his estate against prison staff members in November 2019.

Lancaster had a history of mental illness and, from Feb. 25, 2019 to his death, lost 51 pounds, 26% of his body weight, the lawsuit said.

"Mr. Lancaster endured conscious pain and suffering for at least seven days before he ultimately succumbed to dehydration and/or the effects thereof due to defendants’ deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs," the civil lawsuit said.

Corizon Health, a private prison health care provider, was later added to the lawsuit as a defendant.

The federal lawsuit in Michigan's Western District led to a $2.6 million settlement, according to court records.

