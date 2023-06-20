Northern Mich. man pleads guilty to possessing pipe bombs

A northern Michigan man who prosecutors said had extremist, anti-government views has pleaded guilty to possessing illegal pipe bombs, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Terrence Wayne VanOchten, 56, pleaded to a federal charge of possessing unregistered destructive devices, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan said in a statement.

The plea agreement was reached this month, U.S. District Court records show.

Federal officials said VanOchten had pipe bombs and a projectile launcher attached to an AR-15 type rifle. "The launcher also qualified as an unregistered destructive device," the release said.

As part of the agreement, VanOchten cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition again.

He faces up to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney has scheduled sentencing for Oct. 4 in Kalamazoo.

“Today’s plea agreement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect the public from people who unlawfully possess destructive devices,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Vanochten possessed these pipe bombs in clear violation of federal law, and I am grateful to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office for their careful work.”

The investigation dates to at least Aug. 17, when Kalkaska County Sheriff's deputies searched property linked to VanOchten in Rapid City, near Traverse City, after a report that he fired a Glock pistol from the front door of his home.

After finding what initially appeared to be a fully automatic rifle, authorities obtained a search warrant and found three pipe bombs in an ammunition can, officials said Tuesday.

"The bombs were constructed from sections of metal pipe with screwed-on metal end caps," according to the release. "One end of each bomb was drilled to allow the insertion of fuse cord ... When subjected to laboratory testing, the powder and fuses rapidly burned as designed. If detonated, the devices could kill, maim or injure people through the projection of shrapnel."

Deputies also found "manuals for manufacturing explosive devices and a large room filled with other weapons and military equipment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a filing.

During the probe, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents also obtained recordings of VanOchten talking to his wife about political extremism and the Jan. 6 siege in Washington, D.C., by then-President Donald Trump supporters.

“I want true freedom, I really do. Nancy Pelosi? She needs to have her head put on a stick," VanOchten says in one recording before mentioning people charged in the attack.

Federal prosecutors in Grand Rapids sought to have him jailed while awaiting a trial, citing concerns about engaging in "disturbing behavior." They also faulted him for violating bond conditions imposed in March on the possessing unregistered destructive devices charge.

Since he was freed on bond, court officials said VanOchten possessed a blowgun, pellet rifle, AR-15 rifle components, a crossbow, samurai sword, ammunition and body armor despite being prohibited from having weapons while awaiting trial.

Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent imposed home detention and location monitoring after hearing testimony from an ATF agent, VanOchten's wife and another woman.

His guilty plea follows a northern Michigan man recently accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and making false bomb threats.