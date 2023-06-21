Ann Arbor man accused of hitting another man in the head with a rock charged

An Ann Arbor man has been charged with assault with intent to murder after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a large rock, police said.

They said the victim, 38, also of Ann Arbor, remains in critical condition after his skull was fractured.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. on Friday to the 300 block of South Maple for a welfare check, according to authorities. They arrived and found a man with significant injuries to his head in a parking lot. Medics took the man to a hospital.

After a preliminary investigation, police learned the man was in a fight in the parking lot with another man. They reviewed surveillance video of the area, which showed a suspect intentionally throwing a large rock at the victim’s head while he lay on the ground.

Further investigation revealed the suspect's identity as Ryan Osborn, 37, also of Ann Arbor. Police located Osborn at a hospital and arrested him.

They said he was arraigned Sunday from his hospital bed. A magistrate set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Thursday, according to court records.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez