Air Quality Alert issued for Southeast Michigan Wednesday: What to know

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an air quality alert Wednesday, advising active children and people with respiratory diseases to limit prolonged outdoor exertion due to elevated levels of ozone and air pollutants.

The alert has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties. It is the eleventh air quality alert issued by the National Weather Service this year, according to Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist with the agency in White Lake Township.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires, Kacan said, is a partial factor for the air quality. But ozone — a gas molecule that is harmful when it develops in the lower atmosphere, and which is heat and sunlight dependent — is the greater cause for the alert.

To reduce ozone formation, EGLE officials urge avoiding activities such as refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid.

"Carpool if you can, hold off mowing your lawn until near sunset and limit outside exposure for those with respiratory issues," said Alec Kownacki, a meteorologist EGLE's air quality division.

"Traditionally, we always see lower air quality right around this time of year for ozone season, which is from about March to October, but right now is like the hotspot," Kownacki said. "It usually corresponds with how long daylight is."

Kownacki said his team expects to see an increase in cloud coverage and rain into the weekend, which will decrease ozone development.

"Basically, when we get rain showers like this (during ozone), it helps to clean out the air mass as it washes out any of the ozone that's developed since it likes to hang around the air mass without strong winds or any fronts that come through," Kownacki said.

High temperatures are expected in the low 80s on Thursday with some cloud coverage. A roughly 40% chance of rain is expected for southeast Michigan on Friday. There's a 20% chance of rain Saturday, with temperatures reaching the high 80s, the weather service said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar