State collections scam targets Michigan residents, businesses with fake letters, officials say

The Detroit News

State officials are warning Michigan residents and businesses with past-due state debts to beware scam letters arriving in the mail seeking payments.

The letters ask about an overdue state debt and demand immediate contact through a toll-free number to resolve the outstanding balance, threatening to seize property such as bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, refunds and cash if it's not settled, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

"The correspondence appears credible to the recipient because it uses personal facts and information pulled directly from the internet and public records," according to the release. "The scammer’s letter attempts to lure a person or business into a situation where they could make a payment to a criminal."

The Michigan Department of Treasury and the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency correspond with residents and businesses using official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service with state letterhead.

Treasury letters use the names of the governor and state treasurer, provide several options to resolve an outstanding debt and outline taxpayer rights. UIA letters incorporate both the names of the governor and the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Official letters from the unemployment agency include information about how to protest and appeal payment determinations.

The UIA also posts correspondence to an employer’s Michigan Web Account Manager account.

“It’s important for businesses to recognize when they are receiving legitimate correspondence from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and when to be suspicious,” UIA director Julia Dale said. “Employers face many obstacles every day. Falling victim to an attempt to steal hard-earned income should not be one of them. The UIA urges employers or third-party administrators to contact the agency if they have any suspicions about letters they receive asking for payment.”

State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks added: “It is disheartening to see the lengths scammers will go to make a quick buck from Michigan residents. The state of Michigan works collaboratively with individuals to find solutions to their outstanding state debts. If you receive an aggressive and threatening letter, please contact us through a verified phone number so we can log the scam and talk about options.”Employers with questions about their account, a payment or balance can call UIA at 1 (855) 484-2636.

Businesses unsure about official-looking correspondence requesting direct unemployment insurance payments should call the UIA’s Office of Employer Ombudsman at 1 (855) 484-2636.

Attempts at fraud or identity theft also can be reported through an employer’s MiWAM account.

Individuals who receive a letter from a scammer or have questions about their state debts should call Treasury’s Collections Service Center at (517) 636-5265.