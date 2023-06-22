Ann Arbor man found slain in apartment

Ann Arbor police are seeking tips in the slaying of a 56-year-old resident on the city's west side.

Officers were called to an apartment on Arbordale, near Eberwhite Nature Area, around 4 a.m. Thursday, the Police Department said in a statement.

They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random; they described the death as a homicide.

Details were not released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.