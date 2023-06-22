Charges filed in signature fraud scandal that knocked five out of gubernatorial primary
MICHIGAN

Ann Arbor man found slain in apartment

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

Ann Arbor police are seeking tips in the slaying of a 56-year-old resident on the city's west side.

Officers were called to an apartment on Arbordale, near Eberwhite Nature Area, around 4 a.m. Thursday, the Police Department said in a statement.

They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random; they described the death as a homicide.

Details were not released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.