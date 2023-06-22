Couple finds camera hidden in hot tub room at Ann Arbor spa

Police are investigating who left a hidden camera found in an Ann Arbor hot tub over the weekend and why, officials said Thursday.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Sunday to the Oasis Hot Tub Gardens on South State Street after customers reported they found a small camera hidden in one of the private hot tub rooms.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Dearborn Heights couple booked the room and found the camera inside a wooden statue in it. Detectives said the statue faced the room's hot tub.

A message to the Oasis Hot Tub Gardens wasn't immediately returned Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6920 or email tips to tips@a2gov.org.

