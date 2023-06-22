Report: 7,500+ U.S. pedestrians killed by drivers in 2022

The Detroit News

An estimated 7,500-plus pedestrians in the United States were struck and killed by drivers last year — the most since 1981 — according to a new study released Thursday.

The number of U.S. pedestrian deaths, 7,508, in 2022 also is up 1% from the previous year, said the study, conducted by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit that represents highway safety offices of states, territories, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

"Every day, 20 people go for a walk and do not return home," Jonathan Adkins, the association's CEO, said in a statement. "The saddest part is that these crashes are preventable. We know what works ― better-designed infrastructure, lower speeds, and addressing risky driving behaviors that pose a danger to people walking.

"We must do these things and more to reverse this awful trend and protect people on foot. Enough is enough."

For its study, the association analyzed preliminary pedestrian fatality data for 49 states and Washington D.C. Oklahoma did not provide data for the study, the group said. It looked at statistics for the first six months of 2022 and projects the total could be as high as 7,600 for the entire year.

In Michigan, there were 179 pedestrian deaths, down 2.2% from the previous year, according to the report.

Overall, pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. have soared 77% since 2010 alone, compared with 25% for all other traffic-related deaths, the report found.

Among the report's other findings:

∎ Most pedestrian fatalities continue to occur at night.

∎ Drivers of passenger cars account for most fatal pedestrian crashes, but the number of drivers of SUVs involved in the crashes is growing.

∎ A majority of pedestrian fatalities happen on non-freeway arterial roads that carry large volumes of traffic at high speeds. Approximately 18% of pedestrian deaths were on freeways.