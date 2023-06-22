2 injured in glider crash in Livingston County

Two people suffered non-fatal injuries after a glider they were in crashed in Livingston County following failed attempts to make an emergency landing.

Just before 3 p.m., officials from the Unadilla Township Police Department responded to reports of a glider that crashed into a field near Unadilla Road, north of Doyle Road and about 26 miles from Ann Arbor, Police Chief David Russell said on Thursday.

A witness reported that the sailplane was flying low over the trees and then saw a "puff of dust" shortly after it was no longer visible.

Russell said police were immediately unable to retrieve information from the pilot to understand how the crash occured.

"It (the glider) definitely crashed, but we believe it was trying to make an emergency landing," Russel said.

Two passengers on board were reportedly injured and transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment, police said.

The Unadilla Township Police were assisted by the Unadilla Township Fire Department, Putnam Township Fire Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Stockbridge Ambulance and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not released.

