12 Michigan municipalities receive state grant for public safety improvements

Some of Michigan's most financially distressed municipalities will receive a $2.7 million state grant this year to make infrastructure and public safety improvements, the Department of Treasury announced Friday.

The money comes from the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships grant program and will be spread out across 12 communities experiencing budgetary pressure. The Michigan Legislature allocated $2.5 million to the grant program in the 2023 budget and $176,000 carried over from the previous fiscal year, officials said in a statement.

“Upgrading infrastructure and improving public safety helps build vibrant communities,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in the release. “These grants help communities facing budget pressures finance important projects. Treasury is always proud to partner with local governments as they seek to improve their communities.”

Cities, towns and villages must be experiencing at least one condition of probable financial distress to participate in the program, state officials said. Eligible municipalities must submit applications to fund specific projects, services or strategies, such as replacing fire and police equipment or installing security cameras in public spaces.

Some municipalities received funding for more than one project, but each is capped at $2 million in total funding through the grant program, according to the release.

These are the municipalities and projects that received funding this year: