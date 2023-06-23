3 more victims, family members file intent to sue MSU after mass shooting

An attorney has filed notice of intent to sue to the Michigan Court of Claims on behalf of three Michigan State University students who were killed or injured in the Feb. 13 campus shooting.

Hanyang Tao and the families of Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson filed the intent to sue in June, alleging MSU failed to properly maintain an emergency alert notification system and have a properly functioning access control system that could immediately lock all doors on campus if there was an active shooter.

Fraser and Anderson were shot and killed in Berkey Hall and Tao was injured. Tao was shot in the spine, resulting in his T2 vertebrae, rib and clavicle being fractured and a contusion to his lungs, according to the intent to sue. He will continue to receive extensive medical treatment for the rest of his life, according to the filing.

Similar to the intent to sue filed by attorneys of Alexandria Verner, the third student killed in Berkey Hall, attorney Ven Johnson said that Stephanie Anthony, vice chair of the Faculty Senate and Steering Committee, raised concerns in September 2022 at a planning meeting about whether more should be done to boost security at MSU. One other faculty member had raised concerns around that time as well, according to the intent to sue.

MSU Police Chief Marlon Lynch told Anthony that the wooden doors at Berkey Hall had access control systems on them that would allow them to be remotely locked, according to the intent to sue documents.

These systems did not work the night of the shooting, according to the intent to sue. Key card access also was deactivated before the shooting, which allowed unfettered access to campus buildings including Berkey and the Union. The locks in the classroom where Fraser, Anderson and Verner were shot and killed and Tao and four others were injured also weren't able to be deployed from the inside.

"Many lives among our community have been profoundly impacted by the violence our campus experienced," MSU spokesman Dan Olsen said about the intent to sue. "We are heartbroken and sorry for the tragic loss of life and each person harmed by senseless gun violence. MSU has been engaged in conversations with the families of those we lost and those injured to identify ways to provide ongoing support, and we are committed to keeping those lines of communication open."

Johnson also noted that there were not metal detectors, security stations or armed security at Berkey or the Union, and that the emergency alert system failed to immediately and effectively notify all students about the active shooter. The surveillance system on campus also didn't provide real-time footage of the shooter, which delayed identification and apprehension, according to the intent to sue.

Seven of the eight students injured or killed on campus or their families have now filed their intent to sue MSU. Injured victims Nate Statly, Troy Forbush and John Hao, as well as Verner's family, all previously filed the paperwork.

