2 killed, 15 injured after shots fired at Saginaw street party

Saginaw — Two people were killed and fifteen people were injured after gunshots were fired at a large street party early Saturday in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight during a social media-promoted party near North Fourth Avenue and Johnson Street, state police said Saturday in a news release.

Police said a fight broke out between some of the partygoers and others began shooting into the crowd. At least five different caliber weapons were used, police said.

As people fled the party, many were also struck by vehicles, police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman died. Fifteen people were injured, either by being struck by gunfire or being hit by vehicles, and taken to hospitals for treatment, police said. Their medical statuses was not known.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody but there is no ongoing threat to the public, state police said.

Michigan State Police, Saginaw Police, Bridgeport Forensic Lab and Saginaw Major Case Unit responded to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

