Navy commissions destroyer named for late Michigan Sen. Carl Levin in Baltimore

The USS Carl M. Levin was placed into active service during a Navy ceremony in Baltimore on Saturday morning, with the late Michigan's senator's family and the destroyer's future crew on hand.

USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) is a 510-foot-long Arleigh Burke-class vessel, the 70th in the class, that weighed 7,500 tons when it launched in May 2021 from Bath Iron Works in Maine. It completed sea trials in December and was delivered to the U.S. Navy in late January. Its motto is "Tenacious in the Fight."

“This ship in front of you will sail the high seas, the United States of America, for the next four decades,” Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said during Saturday's ceremony.

“Today, we carry on a Navy tradition that extends back to 1775 as we hoist the commissioning pennant and announce to the world that this mighty warship and its splendid crew are ready to carry out their mission.”

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Kelly Craft ordered the hoisting of the commissioning pennant at the masthead, making the ship an official member of the Navy fleet. The commission pennant will fly continuously until the ship is decommissioned. Kelly also read the orders appointing him to command the ship and ordered his executive officer to set the first watch.

Levin's three daughters are the ship's sponsors — Kate Levin Markel, Laura Levin and Erica Levin. Laura spoke to the crowd from the ship's platform, thanking and congratulating the crew, "who protect us and also unite us."

Together, the sisters gave the traditional order: "Officers and crew of the USS Carl M. Levin, man our ship and bring her to life!"

"Aye-aye, ma'ams!" the crew responded.

Crew members and officers in white uniforms then trotted to the ship and climbed aboard to man the rails as the ship's systems were brought on line and a Navy band played.

Levin, who died nearly two years ago at age 87, was Michigan's longest-serving senator. He served on the Senate Armed Services Committee for all 36 of hisyears in office, including 10 years as its chairman.

"Of all of Senator Levin's great qualities, (his integrity) stood out to me because along with accountability and initiative and toughness, integrity is one of our core Navy values," Gilday said.

"Integrity is what keeps us internally and externally consistent so that we tell the truth, and then our conduct is always upright and honorable. Integrity strengthens our resolve to act consistently with our professional values. ... It is the very foundation of our warfighting effectiveness. Senator Levin lived a life of service with integrity, and his example inspires us as we commission this ship and this crew today."

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro also delivered remarks Saturday, hailing Levin's devotion to military families.

"Senator Levin understood our nation's national and economic security requirements as a maritime nation to feel the capable lethal fleet, backed by well-trained sailors and Marines throughout his decades of service, both as a member and as chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee," Del Toro said.

"Senator Levin was a staunch advocate not just for the people of Michigan, for our service members, as well as their families."

Levin's older brother, retired U.S. Rep. Sandy Levin, and widow, Barbara, also attend Saturday's ceremony in the front row.

The destroyer's homeport will be Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

