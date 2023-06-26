President of Michigan teachers union to step down after 22 years

David Hecker will step down Friday as president of the American Federation of Teachers Michigan after 22 years.

Union officials on Thursday elected Terrence Martin, current AFT Michigan secretary-treasurer, to serve as president and Kirsten Herold to serve as secretary-treasurer starting on Saturday.

In a statement, Hecker, who became a member of the American Federation of Teachers in 1977 and has served as the AFT Michigan president since 2001, said he was proud of what the union accomplished during his tenure.

"To lead a union with a membership so committed to moving forward, regardless of who tries to stand in our way, has been the honor of a lifetime," Hecker said. "Thanks to our local leaders, our board, and our talented staff, AFT Michigan has accomplished a great deal over the years. Handing the reins to smart and committed leaders like Terrence and Kirsten makes me excited to see everything we will accomplish in the future."

During Hecker's presidency, AFT Michigan organized several new locals representing thousands of new members, including in areas of higher education and healthcare, union officials said. Hecker said the union fought anti-union and anti-public education attacks, built deep partnerships with community allies and became a political force in the state.

Hecker joined AFT in 1977, when he joined Local 3220, the union of graduate assistants at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a Ph.D. in industrial relations. He has served as a vice president of the national AFT since 2004, including serving on the AFT executive committee and co-chairing the AFT organizing committee.

Incoming president Martin served as president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, AFT Local 231, from 2018-2023. He has been a member of the AFT Michigan administrative board since 2016 and was elected AFT Michigan secretary-treasurer in 2022, union officials said in a release.

A native Detroiter who attended Detroit Public Schools, Martin began his advocacy as a second-grade teacher at John Lynch Elementary on the east side of Detroit, where he became a building representative.

Martin also serves on the Michigan Education Justice Coalition, the 13th Congressional District Democratic Committee and the Black Leadership Advisory Council created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.He received his master's degree in teaching from Marygrove College in Detroit and is a graduate of Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education.

Herold, the new secretary-treasurer, is the president of the Lecturers Employee Organization, AFT Local 6244, and a lecturer at the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor where she staffs a small writing lab.

She has been involved with LEO in leadership roles since 2002 when the union was started and has served on six bargaining teams.

AFT Michigan has 35,000 members who are educators and healthcare providers working in K-12 and intermediate school districts, community colleges, universities, and hospitals across the state.

