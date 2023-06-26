Gas prices decrease for month straight, drop 6 cents since last week

Gas prices are down again — 6 cents since a week ago — in Michigan, continuing a month-long downward trend, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.51,11 cents lessthan this time last month. Motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

"While it’s still too early to know exactly what drivers will pay at the pump this Independence Day, it’s likely to be well below what drivers paid during last year’s holiday period. So far this summer, gas prices have been somewhat erratic, but the state average has remained below $3.65 per gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, in a release Monday morning.

According to the auto group, Michigan's average was $4.94 per gallon on July 4th, 2022.

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower gas prices ahead of what is expected to be a record-breaking number of travelers this Independence Day," Woodland said in the release. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as demand increases heading into the holiday weekend."

Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.60 per gallon, or 9 cents above the state's average, but Detroiters can still find prices closer to $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, a Shell station on Livernois Avenue in Detroit has gas for $2.90; a BP station on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn has a pump price of $3.17; and a Sunoco on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn has regular unleaded gas for $3.19.

AAA report the most expensive gas price averages in Marquette ($3.60), Metro Detroit ($3.60) and Ann Arbor ($3.57). The least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.41), Saginaw ($3.42) and Grand Rapids ($3.42).