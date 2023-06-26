Michigan set to receive $1.5B from feds for high-speed internet

Washington — Michigan will receive $1.5 billion to expand high-speed internet access, the Biden administration announced Monday.

The funding is part of $42 billion appropriated for broadband internet through the bipartisan infrastructure law, which was enacted in 2021. It is the most money the federal government has ever spent on internet access, according to the White House, and the largest investment in the infrastructure law.

More than 8.5 million households and small businesses are in areas without high-speed internet infrastructure, according to the White House, including 370,000 locations across Michigan.

Michigan's $1.5 billion is one of the largest allocations in the country, along with states such as Alabama, California, Georgia and Louisiana.

▶ RELATED STORY: High-speed internet is a necessity, Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030

State governors were asked to submit plans to the federal government showing the areas in their states where internet access was unreliable or unavailable, said Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Michigan showed a large amount of need, which put it near the top of the list for funding, he said.

"Part of building America is making sure that everybody is connected. Having access to the internet is critical. It's a necessity, it's not a luxury," Landrieu told The Detroit News.

Internet access is needed to help people connect to learning tools, telemedicine, and to support small businesses, entrepreneurs and farmers, he added.

The funding also supports an affordable connectivity program that subsidizes or completely pays for high-speed internet for people who live at or below the poverty level.

"This is going to every give everybody in America a chance to get connected and to participate in a way that they've never had before," Landrieu said.

Now that the state knows the total amount allocated, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's team will now have to put together more detailed plans for how funding will be doled out, focusing first on those areas that don't have access or have unreliable access, he said.

When that plan is approved, 20% of the funding can go to the state to be spent. It will continue to be rolled out as work gets underway, Landrieu said, with the goal of completing the process by 2030.

The Monday announcement kicks off Biden's second "Investing in America" tour, in which he and other senior officials will travel the country for three weeks touting the administration's infrastructure policies.

Michigan U.S. Sens. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township and Debbie Stabenow of Lansing, both Democrats, praised the funding in Monday statements.

Peters said the funding will "make a big difference for families, workers, students and small businesses, including to those who currently lack access, and is important to economic opportunity and competitiveness."

Stabenow said the internet is "an essential service" needed for work, school and more. "This new infrastructure will allow for telemedicine, remote learning, and other services families and businesses rely on in Michigan," she added.

Michigan had previously received $900 million in funding for the internet through the infrastructure law.

rbeggin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @rbeggin