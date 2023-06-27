2 dead, 2 teens injured after shooting in Ypsilanti Township

Ypsilanti Township — Three brothers were involved in a shooting Monday in Washtenaw County that left two men dead and two teens injured, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occured around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of George Place, which is about four miles west of Willow Run Airport, according to Deputy Derrick Jackson, director of community engagement for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to reports of shots fired.

The victims range in age from 14, 16, 19 and 20. The youngest three are brothers, police said. The 20-year-old and 19-year-old have died.

"(Investigators) are still working on trying to figure out exactly who did it, why it was done and what some of the motivations may have been for such a tragic loss of life," Jackson told The Detroit News Tuesday morning.

Before authorities arrived, the four victims, according to Jackson, were transported in two separate personal vehicles to hospitals when one crashed near South Prospect Street and East Michigan Avenue. All four arrived to nearby hospitals without sustaining injuries from the collision, Jackson said.

The two eldest died at the hospital from gunshot wound injuries, police said during a preliminary investigation. The medical examiner is expected to confirm the cause of death. The younger two victims had serious injuries but were expected to recover, Jackson said.

No suspects have been taken into custody and suspect details were not immediately available, Jackson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

