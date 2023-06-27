Albion mother accused of attacking her children charged

An Albion woman has been charged in connection in the stabbing of two of her children and attempt to drown another last weekend.

Jessica Edward-Ricks, 35, was arraigned Tuesday through 10th District Court on assault with intent to murder, first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse, records show.

Bond was set at $500,000.

The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday at a home on Bluestem Court. The Albion Department of Public Safety and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 a.m. after "a 911 call with children screaming and asking for help," authorities said in a statement.

Officers, hearing commotion from behind a locked door, kicked it open and found Edward-Ricks holding her 2-year-old daughter under the water in the bathtub, according to the release.

The officer grabbed the child, took her into the living room and started performing CPR. "After giving a few quick breaths, the child coughed up water and began breathing on her own," officials said.

Authorities said the girl had two stab wounds to the chest and throat, and her 4-year-old brother had cuts, according to the release.

"It is also believed both the 2-year-old and 4-year-old had possibly ingested some cleaning fluid," the public safety department said.

The children were transported to the hospital in Jackson and later flown to Ann Arbor. They were listed in stable condition, according to the release.

The woman's two other children, an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old girl who called 911 for help, did not appear to have any injuries, investigators reported.

Edward-Ricks was arrested and checked at a hospital to see if she also ingested cleaning fluid, officials said.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 11, records show. A preliminary examination follows at 11:30 a.m. July 18.

An attorney was not listed as representing her.