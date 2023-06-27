Power restored to 50K+ after Sunday storms in SE Mich.

Power has been restored to more than 50,000 people who were in the dark after strong storms swept through southeast Michigan Sunday, according to the state's largest electric companies.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, DTE Energy had restored service to about 73% of its customers who were without power after the storms. As of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, it reported 20,778 customers were still without electricity. The electric utility's outage map shows those affected are scattered across Metro Detroit in communities such as Ann Arbor, Ferndale and Roseville.

On Monday morning, it said it had more than 68,000 customers without electricity.

DTE officials said they expect crews will restore service to 95% of all customers who were impacted by the storm by the end of the day Tuesday.

"Crews are continuing to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all remaining customers who experienced an outage," they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Consumers Energy said it has restored power to about 3,071 of its customers who were knocked off the grid by Sunday night's storms. As of 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, only 99 customers were still in the dark, according to the company. It said early Monday that 3,165 customers were without electricity.

Sunday's storms brought high winds with gusts of between 60 and 70 mph. The winds toppled trees and downed power lines across the area.

