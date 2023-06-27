Ypsilanti police seek tips on attempted sex assault

Ypsilanti police are looking for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman Sunday and are asking for the public's help to find him.

The alleged incident happened at about midnight Sunday in the area of Washtenaw Avenue and Roosevelt Street, officials said. They were called to the area and found the female victim.

After she gave them a description of the lone suspect, officers searched for him but were unsuccessful.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 20-30 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a plain white Polo-style shirt and black pants. The victim said he was last seen running south on Wallace Street.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Ypsilanti Police Department Tip-Line at (734) 292-5429.

