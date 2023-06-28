Wyandotte cell tower legal battle to take place in state court, judge rules

A group of Wyandotte residents suing to remove a new T-Mobile cell phone tower atop a public elementary school are cheering a late Wednesday ruling that sends the lawsuit back to state court.

The residents originally filed the suit in Wayne County Circuit Court, alleging the telecommunications giant duped the local school district and a city of Wyandotte engineer into issuing an illegal building permit to build the 5G cell phone tower on the chimney of Washington Elementary School.

T-Mobile had attempted to move the lawsuit to federal court because it contends the case deals with federal law regarding cellular technology.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith on Wednesday decided to return the case to Wayne County Circuit Court.

"This case does not necessarily raise any federal issue, thus requiring a remand to state court," the judge wrote in his order.

"This is another HUGE win for us," Josh Castmore, a lead attorney representing the residents, wrote in Facebook post.

The Wyandotte resident also has children who attend Washington elementary. Three Wyandotte parents are suing T-Mobile, the Wyandotte school district, board of education, City Council, Mayor Robert Desana and former Superintendent Catherine Cost and more than a dozen other current and former city and district employees.

Castmore said the next step is to quickly secure a ruling that will keep the 5G cell phone tower from being activated. A court-mandated temporary restraining order prevents the new tower from being activated for the first time. That order ends on Friday.

The cell tower has sparked fierce resistance by a group of parents in the Downriver community who argue the cellular technology poses a potential health threat to the schoolchildren.

Attorneys for T-Mobile point out the cellphone tower will emit radio frequency waves that are well below, about 5%, the acceptable level allowed by the Federal Communications Commission.

laguilar@detroitnews.com

.