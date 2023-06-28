Lenawee sheriff's deputy pleads no contest in 2022 shooting

A Lenawee County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty in connection with accidentally shooting an unarmed suspect last year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

On April 3, 2022, Kirk June used the county sheriff K-9 to search for a suspect in a vacant lot, eventually finding him lying on the ground, Nessel's office said a statement.

June, 54, pulled out his firearm and accidentally discharged it, hitting the victim in the shoulder, according to the release.

“Officers who harm the community members they are sworn to protect must be held to account,” Nessel said Wednesday. “The reckless or negligent shooting of an unarmed suspect is a serious offense, not a workplace accident. I’m grateful to my department’s staff for their work on this matter. Not everyone is cut out to wear a badge and this plea will ensure this defendant no longer serves as a Lenawee County deputy.”

A condition of June’s plea requires him to resign from the sheriff’s department, officials said Wednesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4.