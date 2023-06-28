Wildfire haze closes some Metro Detroit pools, pushes camps indoors

The Detroit News

Poor air quality conditions on Wednesday put a damper on summer fun and programs across Metro Detroit, forcing some cities to close pools or shift summer camps indoors.

The Grosse Pointe Public School System moved all of its summer camps indoors Wednesday because of the air quality while the Livonia Parks and Recreation Department closed open swim times at its pools. Livonia also moved its Skyhawks sports camp indoors to the Kirksey Recreation Center.

"Stay safe and stay indoors whenever possible Wednesday," said the department on Facebook.

The hazy conditions also impacted professional sports. Detroit City FC Women's Team canceled its plans to play outdoors at Keyworth Stadium Wednesday and planned to play indoors instead.

"The air quality in Hamtramck is unfit for outdoor play," said DCFC in an email.

Haze from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada has created some of the worst air quality conditions in the world in Detroit.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Detroit ranked fifth in terms of worst air quality in the air, with an AQI rating of 162, according to IQAir, one measure of air quality. Chicago was No. 1, followed by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Toronto and Minneapolis.