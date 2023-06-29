18-year-old drowns at Monroe Co. campground

An 18-year-old from Ohio is dead after drowning at a Monroe County campground Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and first responders were called just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to the KOA Campground on Tunnicliff Road near Summerfield Road in Summerfield Township. They were told an 18-year-old from Pickerington, Ohio, had disappeared under the swimming lake's water.

While en route, staff and guests of the campground recovered the victim from the water shortly after 6 p.m., according to authorities.

Medics performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased, officials said.

They said the investigation into the death is ongoing.

