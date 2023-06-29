Everything to know before hitting the road for Fourth of July travel, fun

The Detroit News

More than 1.7 million Michiganians are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, some by road and some by plane.

As families gear up to travel, here's everything you need to know, from the holiday weather forecast to possible travel issues.

A sunny Fourth of July

As of Thursday, Detroit's weather forecast for Tuesday, Fourth of July, calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 86 degrees and a low of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office.

The normal high temperature in the Detroit area on July 4 is 84 degrees and the low is 64 degrees, according to the agency's data. The hottest Fourth of July on record in Detroit was in 2012 with 102 degrees and the coldest was 67 degrees in 1972.

Millions on the road, possible record

A lot of people in the state will be traveling for the holiday. AAA expects more than 1.7 million Michiganians are expected to take a trip over the Fourth of July weekend and could set a new record.

Nationally, it estimates 50.7 million people will travel over the Fourth of July weekend, nearly 2.1 million more than last year and nearly 1.8 million more than the record high, set in 2019.

Most travelers will take a road trip, but air travel will be up and gasoline prices for the holiday will be lower than last year, according to the auto club. It estimates about 1.6 million Michiganians will drive to get to their Fourth of July destination.

Fireworks safety

State officials remind people who plan to celebrate the holiday with fireworks and campfires to keep safety top-of-mind.

"As Michigan continues its run of unusually dry weather that puts fields and forests at risk for wildfire," the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a statement. "Care with campfires and fireworks is critical."

It offers the following safety tips:

∎ Make sure kids with fireworks and sparklers are supervised and that they keep them away from their faces,

∎ Mask sure to only use fireworks on flat paved or gravel surfaces and wet the surfaces down before starting and after finishing,

∎ Keep a water source ready to spray embers from fireworks,

∎ Toss used fireworks and sparklers into a bucket of water,

∎ Don't try to re-light fireworks that didn't go off and wait 15 minutes before placing them in a bucket of water,

∎ And don't launch fireworks into forests or fields where dry grass or leaves could catch fire.

Boating tips

For those who plan to do some boating during the holiday weekend, the DNR also urges boaters to ride only with a sober operator with a valid safety certificate.

Officials said swimmers at state parks should pay attention to the agency's flag warning system. Double red flags mean swimmers are not allowed to enter the water from the beach because of hazardous conditions.

Fun without water, a boat or plane ticket

There are also plenty of other things to do in Metro Detroit over the holiday weekend that don't require a bathing suit, a boat or a plane ticket. A list can be found here.