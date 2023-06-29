'High levels' of bacteria prompt beach closures, advisories in Michigan. What to know

Detroit — A bunch of beaches across Michigan have been flagged for high levels of bacteria, prompting state officials Thursday to close or issue advisories as the weekend before Independence Day approaches with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

At least seven beaches in Michigan, including three in Metro Detroit, have closed or been issued advisories following testing that found unsafe amounts of bacteria levels in the water, most citing storm runoff or wildlife contamination as the cause, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's BeachGuard monitoring system.

All three beaches in Metro Detroit were reportedly closed as of 2 p.m. Thursday. They include:

Haynor Lake: Hamburg Fitness Center & Camp, Livingston Co.

Lake Huron: Lakeside Beach, St. Clair Co.

Lake St. Clair: St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach, Macomb Co.

The closures comes in concert with an air quality alert that has been extended for Michigan through Friday as haze from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the region, though the National Weather Service says an impending weather pattern should push the smoke east.

The alert for elevated levels of particulate matter from Canadian wildfires now is in place until 1 a.m. Saturday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Thursday afternoon. That means being outdoors is a danger for sensitive groups.

But southeast Michigan's hazy skies are expected to begin clearing up Thursday evening as a weather system drifts smoke plumes east, according to the the National Weather Service.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s with a 30% chance of rain. Rain showers are expected on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures ranging from upper-70s to mid-80s, the weather service said.

