Jogger dies after being hit by pickup truck Wednesday in Imlay City

A jogger was killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck whose driver passed out in Imlay City, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Imlay City police, the pickup was traveling south on Almont Street from Third Street at about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday. Its driver, a 70-year-old man, had a medical emergency while behind the steering wheel and lost consciousness, officials said.

Police said the man's wife, who was in the truck's passenger seat, grabbed the steering wheel and tried to bring it to a stop. However, the truck continued to travel for about 80 yards, veered right towards a vacant building and struck a jogger who was running south. The truck finally came to a rest after clipping the corner of the vacant building, police said.

Officials said they are not releasing the names of the parties involved at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

