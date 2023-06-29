Suspect in deadly Ypsilanti shooting arrested

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Ypsilanti this week that left two people dead and others injured has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force announced Thursday.

Authorities have identified the gunman as Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young, 19, who "has a history of weapons offenses and is believed to be armed and dangerous," officials said in a statement.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of George Place, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators found that a fight sparked the violence, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The victims were 14, 16, 19 and 20. The youngest three are brothers, and the 20-year-old was a friend, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The 20-year-old and 16-year-old died. The other two survived with serious injuries.

Within hours of announcing tips were sought to find Young on Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said he had been taken into custody. No other details were released.