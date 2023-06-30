2 Grand Rapids journalists fired after criticizing memo on Pride Month coverage

Two journalists at a Grand Rapids TV station were fired Thursday after criticizing a company memo on covering Pride Month that told reporters they needed to recognize LGBTQ issues were "polarizing in our community."

Madeline Odle and Luke Stier, who worked as executive producers at WOOD-TV8, issued a Friday morning statement on social media, saying they were "waking up reading the news instead of writing it."

"We have been told our non-compete clauses remain in effect, which means we are looking at unexpected career changes," their statement said.

Odle and Stier, who are getting married to each other next month, both tweeted on June 15 that a newsroom memo about toning down Pride Month coverage faced opposition among staff.

"This memo does not reflect our views," Odle posted about the memo. "It has not and will not change how we cover members of our community."

"This memo was met with immediate pushback from our newsroom," Stier tweeted. "The guidance is not being followed."

A source with knowledge of situation who declined to be identified said Odle and Stier were fired for allegedly breaking a corporate confidentiality policy. Nexstar Media Group, the corporate parent company of WOOD-TV8, didn't immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

But as news spread of the firings, state Rep. Phil Skaggs, D-Grand Rapids, called on WOOD-TV8 and Nexstar Media Group to immediately reinstate Odle and Stier.

"The termination of journalists, simply because they wanted to inform us about the diverse human interests of our community cannot stand," Skaggs said.

Skaggs commended Odle and Stier for insisting "on doing their work with integrity" and supporting "the dignity of LGBTQ+ members of our community."

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said LGBTQ rights "aren't a liberal issue or a conservative issue." They are human issue, Brinks said.

"I hope the station uses this moment to take stock in its approach and remove any unnecessary red or blue filters through which they are seeing the important stories happening daily in our West Michigan community," Brinks said.

NBC affiliate WOOD-TV8's assistant news director Amy Fox sent out the Pride Month memo earlier this month. The website, TheDesk.net, first reported its existence, setting off a controversy that made headlines.

“If we are covering Pride events, we need to consider how to make the story balanced and get both sides of the issue," Fox wrote in the memo.

Nexstar Media Group publicly vowed to investigate the message, and on Thursday, the company also forced out Fox and Stanton Tang, the news director, who were involved in sending out the memo, TheDesk.net reported.

Contacted by phone Friday, Tang declined to answer questions from The Detroit News but acknowledged he had an attorney.

cmauger@detroitnews.com