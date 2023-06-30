Michigan meat processor pleads guilty to illegally employing teen who lost hand

A Saranac man has pleaded guilty to one count of employing a minor in a dangerous profession after his 17-year-old employee suffered an amputation in 2019, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Friday.

Darin Wilbur, 55, owned US Guys Processing, an Ionia County meat pressing company on Nov. 19, 2019, when the teen worker lost his right hand, officials said in a statement.

The minor was operating the meat grinder under Wilbur's supervision, according to the release. His hand was pulled into the grinder during the course of processing.

The Michigan Wage and Hour Division received a referral about the serious injury to a minor. Upon investigation, the division determined the minor to be illegally employed under the Youth Employment Standards Act, state officials said.

Wilbur also did not ensure the teen had obtained a work permit, which is required for Michigan employees under 18. The Wage and Hour Division submitted its findings to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Wilbur could not immediately be reached for comment. His sentencing date has not been set.

In a release Friday, Nessel urged lawmakers to bolster the state's laws against employing minors without permits or in hazardous workplaces. Employing minors in hazardous occupations currently is a misdemeanor, she said.

"Our labor laws were written to protect children from dangerous workplaces; however, they lack the teeth needed to properly hold bad employers accountable for violations," Nessel said. "This case highlights the need to strengthen these protections, as well as the consequences for violations, and I look forward to working with the legislature on this critical work to protect the state's youth."

ckthompson@detroitnews.com