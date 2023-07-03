Girl, 2, missing; kidnapping suspect, 26, arrested in St. Clair Shores

A 2-year-old girl Lansing police said was kidnapped by a 26-year-old man is still missing, but the suspect is in custody.

Rashad Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday, but Winter Smith has not yet been found, Lansing police officials said.

Michigan State Police said investigators believe Winter could be in the Metro Detroit area.

According to authorities, Trice and Winter were last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the south side of Lansing in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala. The license plate is EJR6098.

Anyone with information about Winter's whereabouts should call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

