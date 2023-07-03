Mosquitoes positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Bay County

Some mosquitoes found in Bay County tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare disease that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said can be fatal to a third of people who contract it and can leave survivors with neurological problems, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The department said Monday state residents should take precautions to reduce the chances of getting bit by mosquitoes.

Although no cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been diagnosed in people or animals in Michigan, one bite from a mosquito carrying the virus could lead to infection. People under the age of 15 and over the age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection, according to the health department.

“This testing information confirms the virus is here in mosquitoes in Michigan,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive. “EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill.”

Signs of Eastern Equine Encephalitis infection include a sudden fever, chills, and body and joint aches that can progress to severe encephalitis, resulting in a headache, disorientation, seizures, tremors and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may occur in some cases, the state health department said.

In 2021, there was one human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis. In 2020, there were four human cases of the disease, two of which were fatal. In 2019, Michigan had 10 cases of the virus, six of which were fatal.

There were no human cases of the virus in 2022.

According to the CDC, there are no vaccines or medicines to prevent or treat the virus. People can reduce the risk of contracting it by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and taking steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.

The health department suggested using insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other Environmental Protection Agency-approved products on exposed skin or clothing. It also recommended emptying water from mosquito breeding sites at least once a week around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires and other containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

Horses also are vulnerable to the virus, with a 90% fatality rate in horses that become ill, the release said.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recommended owners protect their horses by getting them vaccinated against Eastern Equine Encephalitis and other mosquito-borne diseases; placing horses and other livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity; and using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species.

In 2022, the disease caused the death of three horses from Eaton, Roscommon and St. Joseph counties, and one bird from Houghton County, according to the state release.

